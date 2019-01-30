“Pedaling for Parkinson’s,” an exercise class designed for people with Parkinson’s, will be offered at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA starting the first week of February. The moderate-intensity cycling class will run Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch YMCA is located at 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.
“Exercise is at the top of the list of recommended activities for people with Parkinson’s,” said Robyn Faucy-Washington, executive director of Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s.
“Pedaling for Parkinson’s is an effective way for people with Parkinson’s to experience the benefits of a cycling program under the supervision of a certified cycling instructor.”
For more information on “Pedaling for Parkinson’s,” contact Kyle Ferrell at kferrell@manateeymca.org or call the Manatee County YMCA main number at 941-798-9622.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
For more information about programs and support services for people with Parkinson’s, call 941-926-6413 or visit: NeuroChallenge.org.
