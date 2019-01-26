The U.S. Surgeon General’s recent “Advisory on Naloxone and Opioid Overdose” indicated that for patients currently taking high doses of opioids for pain, individuals misusing prescription opioids or using illicit opioids, family practitioners, family and friends of those who have an opioid use disorder, and community members who come into contact with people at risk for opioid overdose, knowing how to use naloxone and keeping it within reach can save a life.
In short, “Be prepared. Get Naloxone. Save a life.”
The Suncoast on Chemical Dependency is sponsoring a special “Save A Life” program with guest speaker Karl Bennett, Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services, North Port Fire Department, Feb. 5 at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
There will be light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. followed by the speaker program at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, what to do if an overdose is suspected, and how to administer Narcan (naloxone) overdose reversal medication.
Narcan nasal sprays will be available to guests on a limited, first-come first-served basis. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is requested. To register, email jewell.meringer@sicd-fl.org; text message or phone call to Jewell Meringer at 941-716-6169; or visit: SICD-fl.org/events.
Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization devoted to providing timely educational programs about drug addiction, its prevention, the recovery process, and other resources at no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.