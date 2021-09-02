VENICE — When Sarasota County Public Schools decided to exclude chiropractors from the types of medical providers from which it would accept exemptions to its mask mandate, Dan Busch was pleased that at least the ones he had submitted prior to the change, effective Sept. 1, would stand.
It was an acknowledgement, according to Bryan Kessler, Busch's attorney, that he had been acting within the scope of his practice as a chiropractor at Twin Palms Chiropractic Health Center.
Kessler said his client was evaluating his options regarding being able to resume writing exemptions.
But as of Wednesday evening, those earlier exemptions were no longer valid, though ones submitted by other chiropractors allegedly were, according to Kessler.
The district sent an email that night to parents and guardians whose form wasn't signed by a medical doctor, osteopathic physician or advanced registered nurse practitioner informing them they would need to submit one that is by Sept. 10.
If they fail to do so, their students will be required to wear a mask in school, at school-related events and on school transportation, the email states.
For the form to be valid, the appropriate provider's certification of the basis for the exemption must be "made in good faith and consistent with best practices and standards of care provided by Department of Health regulations and Florida law."
According to Kessler, however, only people who submitted forms from Twin Palms got the email.
District spokesperson Kelsey Whealey said that all exemption requests are being reviewed.
"Those who are not in compliance will be notified and given one week to comply," she said via email. "It is an ongoing process."
The exemption form the district initially distributed required the signature and license number of a "licensed health care provider" without specifying the provider's area of practice.
Chiropractors are licensed under Florida Statutes Chapter 460.
Neither district's mask policy nor the original form or the revised form the district is now using makes a reference to "good faith."
A request for the criteria being used to determine good faith and consistency wasn't responded to by press time.
Though the district's communications don't refer to Busch or Twin Palms by name, officials said earlier this week that they had received a volume of forms from the practice and they were being looked into.
According to a statement provided by Kessler on Thursday, "exemptions from other licensed chiropractic physicians, dentists and psychologists who are no longer able to grant exemptions under the new form" had not been rejected.
Citing the providers' request for confidentiality, he declined to provide their names.
"As a licensed chiropractic physician in the state of Florida, Dr. Busch is specifically permitted under Florida statute to 'examine, analyze and diagnose the human living body and its diseases,'" Kessler wrote. "This would include being able to diagnose a condition of the human living body that would provide a medical reason for a student to be exempted from the mask mandate, which is corroborated by the ability of a licensed chiropractic physician to assess a student’s ability to participate in school athletics in Florida."
Chiropractors have long been able to perform physicals for student athletes in the state.
"By choosing to reject only those exemptions from Twin Palms Chiropractic, the school district ostensibly stepped into the shoes of regulating the medical profession and unilaterally deciding whether a medical exemption 'is made in good faith,' all without providing the student and medical provider notice and an opportunity to be heard," Kessler wrote.
The district has gone from not requiring masks; to mandating them with exceptions, including a medical exemption; to now determining what “medical reasons” are legitimate, all in three weeks, he wrote.
Parents consulted Busch after "being told by their physicians that because of policy they were unable to sign the exemptions," he wrote. "Now that those exemptions have been rejected by the school board, students’ options are limited."
According to Kessler, Busch is attempting to organize an event on Sept. 11 at which medical physicians, osteopathic physicians and advanced registered nurse practitioners would be present to evaluate students for mask exemptions.
