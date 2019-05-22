A blue light and some dye have significantly enhanced the ability of doctors at Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) to diagnose bladder cancer.
The blue light is a blue light cytoscope and the dye is Cysview, an imaging agent inserted into the bladder via catheter that makes cancer cells glow bright pink under blue light.
Cancers that were virtually invisible using only a white light cytoscope are more easily seen when the blue light cytoscope is part of the process, and can be more effectively treated.
A study published in the August 2018 edition of Urologic Oncology reported that the detection rate of a malignant lesion was 76 percent for white light cytoscopy alone; 91 percent for blue light cytoscopy alone; and 98.5 percent for the two combined.
“Bladder cancer is difficult to detect and has a high rate of recurrence,” VRBH medical staff member Carl Klutke, M.D., said in a press statement. “An inaccurate diagnosis can result in incomplete treatment, which may lead to serious complications and a lower chance of survival for patients with potentially aggressive tumors.”
About 50 percent of bladder cancers are “noninvasive” — affecting the lining of the bladder but not penetrating the muscle, according to the American Cancer Society. If cancerous lesions can be removed, the bladder can be saved.
But bladder cancer recurs in up to 50 percent of cases, the highest rate of recurrence among all cancers, according to the press statement.
“In patients who present with bladder cancer, one of the biggest problems we have in the United States and globally is that it is one of the biggest health expenditures, both for the patient and for the clinician,” urologic oncologist Ashish Kamat, M.D. said in the March 8, 2018, edition of Targeted Oncology. “It is the most expensive cancer to diagnose and treat, mainly because patients who are fortunate enough to save their bladders have recurrences of tumors, so they have to go through multiple procedures and treatments.”
The benefit of blue light cytoscopy, according to the University of North Carolina School of Medicine website, is earlier, more complete detection of cancerous cells, which leads to more complete removal, meaning a lower risk of recurrence and an enhanced ability to plan future care.
“The addition of this technology enhances our hospital’s diagnostic capabilities and further demonstrates our commitment to advancing patient care,” VRBH CEO Karen Fordham said in the press statement. “At Venice Regional, patients with known or suspected bladder cancer can now undergo diagnostic procedures performed by physicians who have been specially trained in the use of this innovative technology.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.