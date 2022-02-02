SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota is among select hospitals participating in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Perinatal Improvement Collaborative.
“Perinatal” refers to the period shortly before and after birth.
The collaborative includes many of the nation’s leading hospitals caring for diverse populations in all 50 states, using real-time data, analytics and performance improvement methodologies to improve care for mothers and babies across the country.
SMH is the leading provider of maternity services in the Suncoast region, delivering more than 4,000 babies at SMH-Sarasota and SMH-Venice in 2021.
“It has always been important to our entire team to do everything we can to ensure safe deliveries for every woman that gives birth at Sarasota Memorial,” said Mary O’Connor, manager of Community Outreach for Women and Children’s Services at Sarasota Memorial, in a news release. “This collaborative is another opportunity to raise the bar and promote equitable maternity services for women across the country.”
The HHS Perinatal Improvement Collaborative will test interventions and protocols to reduce preventable deaths and complications among mothers and their babies. The program aims to quickly generate solutions for safer obstetric and neonatal care that can be implemented nationwide.
The initiative is a health equity effort that strives to address troubling disparities in birth outcomes and examine how care might be reliably tailored to mothers with different needs, through:
• Reliable and timely data — up-to-date standardized data used by the collaborative will integrate administrative, quality and safety, cost and utilization, electronic health record (EHR) and social determinants data across settings, including linking mothers’ and infants’ records.
This integrated data will help paint a complete picture of the patient and circumstances surrounding clinical care to improve measurement and comparisons across geographies and populations.
• Broader lens — the collaborative will investigate the outcomes of mothers and babies individually, as well as together, to understand how outcomes between the two are directly linked.
Linking the inpatient data of newborns to their mothers provide an opportunity to identify if the direct causes of maternal morbidity and mortality increase a newborn’s risk of lifelong morbidity and mortality.
It will also identify existing health risks of women, or those resulting from pregnancy to prevent negative health impacts for both women and their babies. This comprehensive data will help to improve data quality and enhance evaluation and research of pregnancy on overall population health.
• Identify disparities — this collaborative aims to address health equity by identifying social determinants of health and uncovering strategies to reduce persistent racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in care to help reduce risks for mothers and babies most susceptible to poor health outcomes.
The effort will be guided by an external advisory panel comprising more than 20 expert clinicians and thought leaders, and patient partners from MoMMA’s Voices, a coalition of advocacy organizations focused on leading causes of maternal mortality and morbidity.
