Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency will sponsor a special program on alcohol and opiate abuse among those age 60 and older, which is a fast-growing health problem in America.
It will be held Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m., at Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.
Guests will learn why this age group can be more susceptible to addiction, its signs and symptoms, and what concerned friends and family can do about it.
Guest speaker is Michael Fitzgerald, RN, BSN, director of behavioral health services for Serenity Place and Transitions at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota. He has served in the behavioral health field for over 25 years and has specialized in behavioral healthcare for seniors for the past 12 years.
Doors will open for refreshments and networking at 5:30 p.m., and the speaker program will begin at 6:00. The program is free, but seating is limited and advance reservations are requested.
To reserve your seat, email jewell.meringer@SICD-FL.org or visit: www.sicd-fl.org/events.
The Suncoast Institute on Chemical Dependency is a faith-based 501©(3) not-for-profit corporation registered with the state of Florida. Its mission is to make up-to-date addiction prevention and recovery education and resources available to all who are interested in learning about alcohol and drug abuse and addiction and its many related problems.
