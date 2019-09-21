The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is scheduled to host a free, first-of-its-kind event in Sarasota that focuses on connecting teens to available health and wellness services in our community.
The Teen Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ringling College of Art and Design, Goldstein Library, 1228 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.
With over 25 community vendors focused on teen health and wellness issues, attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the various programs and services available to Sarasota’s youth.
DOH-Sarasota health educators Jasmine Akins and Alexis Thompson organized the event after recognizing the gap through their daily interaction with youth and after talking with parents and significant adults.
“We wanted to host this event to help bridge the gap between youth and access to health services in our community,” Akins said. “This event will help to bring everyone together in a safe, fun learning environment.”
In addition to the community vendors, there will be performances by youth who are involved with partner organization Greatness Beyond Measure throughout the day; raffles; free wellness screenings; and a free lunch.
While this event is aimed at teens ages 12 to 19, all are welcome.
About FDOH
Florida Department of Health works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook.
For more information about FDOH, visit FloridaHealth.gov.
For more information about FDOH-Sarasota, call 941-861-2900 or visit SarasotaHealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.