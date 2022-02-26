VENICE — To save critical time, hospitals and first responders have adopted a procedure to better care for stroke patients by initiating stroke alerts.
“We have it down to a science,” said Lisa Collins-Brown, director of emergency and critical care services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, about the process of treating stroke patients.
When a stroke alert is made for a patient, both first responders and hospitals quickly determine not only the kind of treatment the stroke patient needs, but also where the patient goes.
“Our job is to stabilize that patient and get them as quickly and safely as possible to the facility,” said Nathan McManus, the assistant chief of emergency medical services at Venice Fire Rescue.
Before being transported to a local hospital, paramedics and emergency medical technicians assess a patient and determine the level of the stroke.
Depending on a scoring system, the local first responders take the patient directly to a comprehensive stroke center or a primary stroke center.
Both centers can administer stroke treatments within the critical time period, which is three hours from the first symptom. However, a comprehensive stroke center cares for more critical stroke patients, and can provide advanced therapy and clinical trials.
In Sarasota County, Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota is the only comprehensive stroke center. ShorePoint Health Venice is a primary center and SMH-Venice is in the process of becoming one.
“Getting the patient to the appropriate hospital … is our first thing,” McManus said.
Once a stroke alert is initiated, the hospital taking the patient prepares for the transport by ground or helicopter, depending on the stroke’s severity.
While not a designated stroke center yet, SMH-Venice has a specific area just inside the emergency room for stroke patients, called a stroke hub. The hub allows for an entire team to be involved as soon as a patient arrives and includes imaging technology and treatments.
Most strokes can be treated in emergency rooms with an injection called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), also known as a clot-buster drug. This treatment can be used within around three hours of the first symptom.
“It’s a very time-sensitive process,” Collins-Brown said.
Outside of that time window, the treatment is not as effective and the patient would be referred for comprehensive neuroendovascular treatment.
The point of the injection is to stop a blood clot, which causes a majority of strokes. However, the tPA treatment is not effective with hemorrhagic strokes caused by bleeding.
Once patients arrive at a hospital, “the clock is ticking.”
Collins-Brown said the hospital has a 30-minute goal to get a tPA infusion into a stroke patient and that getting the medication quickly to a patient “really makes a difference.”
By initiating a stroke alert, the process becomes easier to navigate for both first responders and hospital staff.
People exhibiting early symptoms or signs of stroke, such as weakness on one side of the body or difficulty speaking are urged to call 9-1-1.
By calling the emergency number and having a first responder assess the situation, a stroke alert can be initiated, which ultimately saves valuable time.
“Time is brain,” McManus said. “We want to save as much brain as possible.”
