VENICE — A program on prostate cancer will include the opportunity to operate a robot used in surgery.
Sarasota Memorial urologic surgeon Robert Carey will talk about risk factors and choosing the best treatment Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men and can be successfully treated if caught early.
The focus of “Prostate Cancer: Risk Factors & Robotics” is to help people assess their risk of developing prostate cancer and understand the latest technologies and treatment options.
The event is free and open to the public.
As part of the program, Carey, a pioneer in robotic radical prostatectomy, will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the da Vinci Surgical System, which allows surgeons to operate on the prostate with enhanced vision, precision and control.
He’ll be available to answer questions after a brief presentation and demonstration.
