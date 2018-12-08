Wawa has awarded the State College of Florida Foundation a $1,500 grant to support the dental hygiene program at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF).
The grant will allow SCF to purchase equipment enabling SCF’s Dental Hygiene Clinic to take intra-oral images on-site, enhancing the clinic’s radiology labs and its ability to identify potential dental issues.
SCF’s dental hygiene students and faculty offer oral examinations, teeth cleanings and dental X-rays. The Dental Hygiene Clinic at SCF serves about 600 patients a year ages six and older. The majority of SCF graduates are hired for local dental hygienist jobs.
The new equipment allows for a more advanced dental assessment in the Dental Hygiene Clinic and provides more easily transferable and readable digital radiographs to dental practices in the area, avoiding costly second retakes of dental images. By funding this equipment, Wawa is providing a direct, valuable and immediate impact on the residents of Manatee and Sarasota counties.
To learn about additional opportunities to support the dental hygiene program or other campaigns at SCF, contact Barbara Bourgoin at BourgoB@SCF.edu, 941-752-5398, or visit: SCF-Foundation.org.
