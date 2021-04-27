VENICE — The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is becoming available again now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted an 11-day pause on its use.
There may be delays in getting an appointment for it, however, depending on supply and a change in the state’s consent form to warn of a potential risk of blood clots.
Publix’s website said Tuesday that its distribution of J&J vaccine remains paused, while CVS’ website said it has resumed using it.
The Venice Fire Department is waiting to receive the state’s revised consent form before restarting its effort to vaccinate homebound residents, EMS Division Chief Nathan McManus said Tuesday.
The department has a limited supply of the vaccine to use once the form is available, he said.
The four federal vaccination sites in the state resumed using the J&J vaccine Sunday, but it’s not yet available at state mobile vaccination events, according to the Division of Emergency Management.
The events have gone ahead with the other available vaccines, however.
With one exception, all the vaccinations through the Department of Health in Sarasota have been the Moderna vaccine.
The Department held an event with the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend for 16- and 17-year-olds, as it’s the only one currently authorized for anyone under 18.
The pause
Reports of a rare blood-clotting condition in six women who had received the J&J vaccine had led the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to recommend a temporary halt to its use so the risk could be evaluated.
While acknowledging the existence of a “plausible causal connection” to the clotting condition, a review panel decided the vaccine’s “known and potential” benefits outweigh its “known and potential” risks and recommended lifting the pause Friday, according to the CDC website.
The agency did so and states followed suit.
So far only 16 cases of the clotting condition have been discovered out of more than 8 million shots administered. Fourteen were in women ages 18-49 and one was in a woman in her 50s.
The first case in a man, in his 30s, was reported in California on Monday.
According to the CDC, the risk from the J&J vaccine even for women in the age group that has been most affected is very low. But the agency advises everyone who receives the J&J vaccine to be alert for any symptoms of the clotting condition.
They include: severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision; shortness of breath; chest pain; leg swelling; persistent abdominal pain; and easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site.
Anyone who develops one or more of these symptoms is advised to get medical attention immediately.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are options for anyone concerned about the J&J vaccine, though each requires two shots. Neither has been connected to any reports of the condition that led to the pause on the J&J vaccine.
Mask guidelines loosened
The CDC issued revised guidelines Tuesday giving the green light for fully vaccinated people to engage in additional activities outdoors without a mask.
“Fully vaccinated” means two weeks after their final vaccination shot, the agency said.
While it continues to advocate the use of masks in crowded places, the CDC said that exercising, attending small gatherings and dining outside without a mask pose little risk even if some participants aren’t vaccinated.
It didn’t define what a “small” gathering is. And it deferred to individuals to assess the specific risk they may be undertaking, depending on their health, the health of others and the activity to be pursued.
