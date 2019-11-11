VENICE - Although almost a year away from completion, Heartis Venice is projected to open in late summer of 2020.
Catering to the aging population, this boutique senior living community with memory care is at 1020 N. Tamiami Trail alongside Roberts Bay on U.S. 41.
A sales office has opened at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd., Suite 111.
Open houses are set from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 with appetizers and refreshments, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16 offering mimosas and breakfast fare.
Heartis Venice will have 182 rental apartments in a range of floor plans. Many will feature waterfront views, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large closets and in-suite laundry. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, salon/spa, barber shop and walking paths, along with an art studio, theater, game room and business center.
All-day dining is available in multiple restaurants and venues, including a bistro, wine bar and outdoor dining spaces. Located near historic downtown Venice, the beaches and a variety of recreational, dining and shopping attractions are also considered among its amenities.
The community’s services include a 24/7 emergency call system, transportation, housekeeping, entertainment and social programs, maintenance, repairs and trash removal, all utilities except telephone and extended cable packages.
At the heart of management services are Solvere Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus and Valeo.
Salus is Latin for "well-being,"and is a holistic approach focusing on each resident’s potential to achieve his or her personal goals through engagement and connection.
Valeo is Latin for "to thrive" and focuses specifically on wellness initiatives for those with memory impairments and incorporates components that examine residents’ social, intellectual, spiritual, and physical well-being.
The community is expected to create more than 62 full time positions.
It is owned and will be developed by Caddis, a national health care real estate firm based in Dallas.
Launched in early 2013 in addition to Heartis Venice, Caddis is currently developing or has opened communities in Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and Oklahoma.
For more details, call Kimberly Roberts at 941-413-1721.
