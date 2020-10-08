NOKOMIS — The new senior living community along U.S. 41 at Roberts Bay, Heartis Venice, is attracting a surprising number of reservations though it remains under construction.
Now in the final stages since the development began almost a year ago, it is set to open in December.
“We have already sold more than 30 independent living apartments and are hoping the new residents will be able to move in during December,” said Steve Bennet, sales counselor. “Taking a different approach to senior living, this is a rental facility with 182 apartments combining all the services offered by similar buy-in facilities. We offer independent and assisted living, and memory care to seniors.”
Described as boutique senior living, it provides continued independence with an inspired-lifestyle and elevated tastes.
A major advantage to residents will be scenic views of Florida’s stunning waterfront sunsets nightly at Roberts Bay.
Heartis Venice is prominently located at 1020 North Tamiami Trail alongside the bay on U.S. 41.
It provides luxurious apartments from studios to one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and upscale amenities, Bennet said.
From the second- and third-floor homes, residents could have a view of both bays. With a range of designs, there are 78 independent and 85 assisted living apartments along with 19 memory care.
Services and amenities include dining all day, restaurants, a bistro and wine bar. Residents have a beauty salon, barber shop, fitness center, spa, swimming pool and walking paths. There are a nursing and wellness team, security and a 24/7 emergency call system, additional facilities and transportation services.
More than 62 full-time positions are expected to be created when Heartis Venice opens. Its location enables residents to visit nearby downtown Venice, the beaches and a variety of recreational, dining and shopping attractions.
“Monthly rental prices start from $3,300 an apartment,” Bennet said.
For more information, call 941-413-1721.
