Helping the jetty

CASEY KEY — Clear visibility at the North Jetty made for a successful effort at cleaning a portion of the waterway on Saturday — and it gave divers a chance to get into the water as a team again.
Suncoast Reef Rovers teamed up with Green Divers Initiative on the project.
Usually the divers tidy up the north and south jetties twice a year and then tackle another Venice or South County spot — but COVID-19 has prevented large group gatherings.
So they’ve gone from having about six outings to three this year.
Ken Lackmann, of Suncoast Reef Rovers, is the volunteer coordinator for clean up projects in the area.
“Permitting has been a lot harder to get with everybody’s valid concerns about COVID,” he said.
This year, along with the jetties, they will be going underwater to assist the Venice Yacht Club Marina — as long as the permits are approved.
The dive club works with a variety of dive shops in the area. Lackmann said the group members simply want cleaner waters.
“Most of the volunteers are civic-minded and have an environmental/ethical need to help the environment,” he said. “There’s the social interaction and they feel like they are giving back to the community and helping the environment.”
In the year of COVID-19, safety went beyond the divers underwater. Volunteers took protocols to make sure there was social distancing and made sure only one volunteer handed out food and water.
“We had everybody wear masks,” he said. “I think in the beginning, not as many people understood; now that we understand the virus, we’re trying to get it right.”
In the past, the only things that prevented divers doing the work was red tide or hurricanes.
Suncoast Reef Rovers often team up with Sarasota Baywatch and, this year, with National Association of Underwater Instructors/Green Diver Initiative to help bring in volunteers.
NAUI Green Diver Initiative Executive Director Maria Lewis said there is a different attitude among divers.
“I have worked with volunteers for over 25 years … and I have never seen a group of people who are so excited about volunteering,” she said. “They love it. They are doing what they love and they are cleaning their environment — they are very passionate about it.”
The Riverview-based group works with dive organizations around the globe working to clean waters.
On Saturday, Lackmann said 43 volunteers included 20 divers, three kayakers, seven snorkelers and 13 topside helpers.
They pulled up about 515 pounds of trash, including cast nets, a tire, bottles and a lounge chair.
He said every time they do a cleanup, they pull out between 500 and 1,000 pounds of trash; about 700 pounds is average.
Last year, they found a drone in the jetty. They’ve also discovered park benches and handicap signs thrown in, along with rods and reels and occasionally crab traps.
The oddest finds through the 22 years they’ve been doing it: a gun at the North Jetty; a moonshine still and assorted mason jars with a clear liquid at Higel Marine Park.
They always have a police officer give them a presentation on what to do if they find something that may be a part of a crime scene — and how not to damage it, Lackmann said. A member of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was also present and had dive equipment available in case he needed to secure a crime scene underwater.
But most items found are cast nets, fishing lines and rope used to hold bait buckets.
“Those are the big three,” he said.
When they work along the Venice Fishing Pier, they tend to find more tackle boxes, cellphones and sunglasses. Things that fall down when people place them on the edge or look over the barriers there.
“It just builds over time,” he said. “By us doing it on a regular basis, it helps keep it from building up.”
On Saturday, they had an advantage of good visibility, but they would have gone in “no matter what.”
“It was like an aquarium down there,” divers told him, he said. “This group, they dive no matter what.”
Anyone interested in joining can find the group at www.suncoastreefrovers.org. They have people who volunteer but never dive. They need a lot of top-side help, Lackmann said.
They haven’t been able to hold a meeting because of COVID-19, but are hoping to have an outside gathering in October when they will be able to maintain social distance while talking about their passions and future of diving.
“We will be looking for volunteers for Venice Fishing Pier in mid-September and South Jetty in mid-October,” he said, acknowledging he’s still needing to work on some permitting. “COVID concerns, which are very valid, have been the only wrinkle this year.”
