VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health is setting up a toll-free helpline to help those who use Medicare select a health plan, the hospital announced in a news release.
“Consumers are bombarded with confusing messages from competing health plans and options — and this is especially true for those just turning 65 and becoming eligible for Medicare for the first time,” Venice Regional Bayfront Health interim CEO Beryl Ramsey said in the news release. “This helpline is a one-stop resource for insurance information, so individuals can be confident in the selections they make.”
Licensed agents help callers compare traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Supplement and Prescription plans, the release said. It also helps them get enrolled in their desired program.
Medicare annual enrollment runs through Dec. 7.
“Licensed insurance agents are available at no cost or obligation to help consumers find a Medicare plan that meets their health care needs,” the release said.
The helpline number is 855-583-2003 and can be called from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit online at www.medicarecompareusa.com.
Ramsey noted Venice Regional is not in-network with all insurance or health plans, and changes do take place over time.
“If a patient enrolls with a health plan that does not include the hospital in the network, their care and relationships with their doctors could be affected,” the news release states.
“Members of our community have been entrusting us to be their health care partner for many years, and that’s a responsibility and honor we don’t take lightly,” Ramsey said. “This helpline will help those on Medicare make an informed decision regarding their insurance options at this important time in their life. We urge all eligible consumers to take advantage of this free service.”
The release notes Venice Regional and Gulf Coast Medical Group give full access to “in-network medical care and proceedures” to people who use Traditional Medicare and the Medicare Advantage plans offered by Aetna, BCBS (FL Blue), Freedom / Optimum, Humana, United and WellCare.
For more information about the hospital, visit www.veniceregional.com.
