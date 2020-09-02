Few things in our neighborhood could stop every kid dead in their tracks except the tink, tink, tinkle of the “Good Humor Man.”
Games ceased, all eyes looked up, heads turned and all without a dime ran, screaming to their mothers, “Ma, I need 10 cents, the Good Humor Man is here!
So recalled, is another lost wonder of our youth. The magic of that special door, breathing ice smoke into the hot summer’s day, as the Good Humor Man reached into the frozen treasure chest to pull out a toasted almond or coconut ice cream pop.
No other ice cream pop ever came close to this savory snack. Everyone had vanilla, chocolate, butter pecan. Everyone could even cover their ice cream pop with a coat of chocolate, but no one, not ever, had vanilla ice cream on a stick covered with golden brown toasted almond slivers or pure white shredded coconut.
Of course Good Humor also had fudge sundaes in a cup, vanilla ice cream sandwiches, and orange creamsicles. That was a big problem. At such a time of youth, anxiously awaiting your “next,” you were faced with difficult decisions. The joy of the moment was somehow counterbalanced by the momentous decision when the Good Humor Man turns to you and says, “What’ll you have today?”
Oh, you did have time to decide, especially if you lived in the middle of the block.
The Good Humor Man had a few set stops on each street, so, if like me, you lived in the middle, you did have time to get that dime and contemplate the frosty treat soon to grace your palate.
This mobile oasis was not only the Pied Piper of our neighborhood. It was a meeting place for adults to relive the feeling their children were now experiencing. There they laughed, jostled for position, and set up their social calendars. At that white truck with large blue letters, we were all equal.
Once the treat was gone and we agreed that what we just ate was the best ice cream anywhere, we had a stick to save. It was this stick that was almost as treasured as the cold morsel it once supported.
The right stick could entitle its owner to a free treat. Was this the world’s first lottery, or was it the building block to a myriad of inventive contraptions?
There was the stick fan for hot days, a stick house, stick boat with mast, stick airplane, numerous stick games, and all the wonderful memories each stick evoked.
The Good Humor Man was summer.
The Good Humor Man had the trust of every mother in the world. No other ice cream truck engendered such undying confidence that mom’s little dear would not be poisoned by an alien ice cream maker run amok.
Summer began and ended with the chimes of the 3 bell tinking on the front window of that square, boxy, white with blue letters, Good Humor truck...
