I always start my column with my headline.
That usually works because I have a theme in mind. This week, the only theme is that despite COVID-19, there are several things to do other than jigsaw puzzles and binging on TV shows at home.
On Friday and Saturday, the Venice Garden Club is hosting a garden tour rather than its annual home tour. I’m not sure if that is a first but it might be.
I was introduced to that club’s annual tours by the late Gladys Susek my very first year with the paper. Gladys and I got to be good friends over the years thanks to her annual visits to the paper with a couple of tickets and stories of the previous summer when she had hunted down homes of the tour.
Gladys was a special lady. She might have even started the annual tour. She certainly cared enough about it and gave it her all.
She would be pleased to see this year’s garden tour — the perfect choice for a tour as the pandemic continues. Check it out Friday and Saturday. All the details were in Saturday’s Our Town in case you have not read that yet.
Somehow, Gladys always managed to find some great homes for the tours, not just homes that were nicely decorated but homes personalized by the owner.
There was one in Plantation that I will never forget.
The wife collected Christmas miniatures and had so many of them that she converted the home’s fourth or fifth bedroom into a display room for her collection. The perimeter of the room was fitted with shelves and additional electrical outlets so that she could set up her display.
Miniature collectors rarely have enough items in their collection nor or they easily satisfied with the display.
My mother was like that, too, but in her case, it was out house and our summer cottage that were constantly being redecorated.
She had the most fun when I was away at college. It seemed that my room would be totally redecorated at least every year of those four years.
As for the log cabin east of town where we lived each summer, she would spend the winter making braided rugs or refinishing furniture found while antiquing with her friend, Dorothy.
When I moved to Florida, I had a huge sale but kept two of those refinished chests and an ice cream table and matching chairs as accents for my new house.
And that led to a story in the local paper and a job writing about new homes and old homes and such part-time.
Eventually that led to full time and my friendship with people like Gladys and then road trips for the paper as I covered zoos and aquariums and alligator farms and ranches and Jungle Gardens and museums and the space center and Selby Gardens in Sarasota and Fairchild Gardens in Miami; historic hotels like the Don Cesar in St. Petersburg Beach area and the Vinoy in the St. Pete, near the Dali Museum; of course all the theme parks, especially the one with the Duck and special places like the WACO Warbird Museum in Brevard County and Somon’s Castle in Ona, which was created by a unique man named Howard Soloman.
In the process, Let’s Go, a special section, was created right here at the Gondolier and now is a part of all our papers in this area.
I was one of the first to ride Cheetah Hunt at Busch Gardens and was at the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney’s birth for a huge celebration at Walt Disney World which, sadly he never lived to see its opening, let alone all that it has become thanks to all those Imagineers.
Here in Venice I have seen the Art Center and Venice Theatre both come of age as leaders in their fields and a host of other organizations such as Venice Symphony and countless other clubs and organizations that have made this city so special.
VABI had even made it more beautiful than even John Nolen and Prentiss French might have imagined but then they did not have former Gondolier Publisher Bob Vedder who obviously loves this city as much as anyone.
About that headline.
Take the Garden Club tour this Friday or Saturday. See the Venice High School orchestra concert at 6 p.m. Friday, stroll through the Urban Forest on the weekend and then visit venicetheatre.org to plan for some special outings at the theater in the weeks to come...with social distancing and masks of course.
As the paper’s anniversary continues, I am happy to be part of this great adventure in this special city.
And you readers make it special so thank you.
