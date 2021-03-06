Turning 75 isn’t necessarily noteworthy in a city in which it’s barely higher than the average age.
And it’s not in our nature to brag, but since it’s our birthday, we hope you don’t mind if we make a bit of a big deal out of it.
The first edition of the paper was published exactly three-quarters of a century prior to this one — March 6, 1946.
Appropriately enough, the publisher, Carroll Williams, was a veteran and a newspaperman who decided to start a paper in a city rejuvenated by the establishment of an Army air base here during World War II.
It was just 20 years since the appointment of the first mayor and City Council, all men connected to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, whose plan to develop the city fell through when the Florida land boom ended.
The Gondolier wasn’t around to report about the founding of the city, or the arrival of the Kentucky Military Institute, which made Venice its winter home a few years later and helped it get through the Great Depression.
Or the establishment of the Venice Army Air Base, for pilot training.
But we’ve been here for everything that has happened at the airport since, from the federal government turning it over to the city to its role in 9/11 to an experimental plane that had a rough landing a couple of weeks ago.
And we’ve been here as Venice grew and shrank and grew again.
When homes began popping up in South Venice, south of South Venice and in North Venice.
When the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus decided it would winter here, starting in 1960.
When the “ditch” — the Intracoastal Waterway — was dug a few years later.
When City Hall and the fire stations and the police station were built and later added onto or replaced.
When people won seats on the City Council, and when they didn’t.
When new schools were built, and when the students in those schools did good, sometimes even great things, and when their teams won, or lost, championships.
And that’s not even counting what all the local agencies, organizations, clubs and churches have done.
We’ve been here through hurricanes, economic downturns and even a pandemic.
Through changes in ownership, location and publication days, and changing times, offering you the best coverage we can of Venice and the surrounding communities for 75 years.
And we’re planning to be here another 75.
The other constant through all that time is the support we get from the community we serve.
No newspaper can exist without support, but it plays a special role for a community paper like the Gondolier.
News tips. Press releases. Stories and guest columns. Letters to the editor. Reader-submitted items help to fill every edition of the paper.
And so do ads, of course. Businesses of all sizes and types know the value of using our pages to tout their goods and services, whether they’ve been around for decades or have just opened their doors.
We’ve won a lot of awards over the years but our biggest honor is that so many people have let us be a part of their lives.
Thanks.
Now, it’s time to go to work on the next edition.
