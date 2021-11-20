Venice Circus Arena (copy)

The Venice Circus Arena, demolished in 2014, was the only arena in North America built by a circus and was where the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus wintered from 1960 to 1992.

VENICE — Our city doesn’t have a long history, as history goes, but for a small city it has about as interesting a history as any:

• Home to world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Fred Albee

• Designed by world-renowned city planner John Nolen and world-renowned landscape architect Prentiss French

• Winter home of the Kentucky Military Institute, one of the oldest military prep schools in the U.S.

• Site of an air base used to train fighter pilots in World War II

• Winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — “The Greatest Show on Earth” — and its Clown College

And those are just some of the highlights.

Parts of that history have been preserved, parts have not and parts are potentially at risk of being lost now.

The series of stories starting in this issue will look at Venice’s history from a variety of perspectives:

• How do we decide what’s worth preserving and what’s not?

• What’s the city’s role in preserving historic buildings?

• What inspired people who live in historic houses to buy, rehabilitate and protect them?

• What’s the Certified Local Government program and what part does it play in preservation?

• What impact would the historic preservation provisions of the draft land-development regulations (LDR) have?

• What lessons can be learned from preservation efforts in other cities?

• What would it take to boost preservation efforts in the city, if that’s the direction residents want to go in?

When the series wraps up, we hope you’ll be in a better position to weigh in on the discussion about historic preservation as the Planning Commission continues its work on the LDR.

And maybe you’ll be inspired to get involved with the groups dedicated to preserving the city’s rich history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments