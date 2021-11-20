Here's what 'Preserving Venice' is about By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Nov 20, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Venice Circus Arena, demolished in 2014, was the only arena in North America built by a circus and was where the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus wintered from 1960 to 1992. SUN FILE PHOTO VENICE — Our city doesn’t have a long history, as history goes, but for a small city it has about as interesting a history as any:• Home to world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Fred Albee• Designed by world-renowned city planner John Nolen and world-renowned landscape architect Prentiss French• Winter home of the Kentucky Military Institute, one of the oldest military prep schools in the U.S.• Site of an air base used to train fighter pilots in World War II• Winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — “The Greatest Show on Earth” — and its Clown CollegeAnd those are just some of the highlights.Parts of that history have been preserved, parts have not and parts are potentially at risk of being lost now.The series of stories starting in this issue will look at Venice’s history from a variety of perspectives:• How do we decide what’s worth preserving and what’s not?• What’s the city’s role in preserving historic buildings?• What inspired people who live in historic houses to buy, rehabilitate and protect them?• What’s the Certified Local Government program and what part does it play in preservation?• What impact would the historic preservation provisions of the draft land-development regulations (LDR) have?• What lessons can be learned from preservation efforts in other cities?• What would it take to boost preservation efforts in the city, if that’s the direction residents want to go in?When the series wraps up, we hope you’ll be in a better position to weigh in on the discussion about historic preservation as the Planning Commission continues its work on the LDR.And maybe you’ll be inspired to get involved with the groups dedicated to preserving the city’s rich history. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags History Historic Preservation Land-development Regulations John Nolen Trending Now Cops: Man arrested in Laurel Road fatal hit-and-run crash Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Local man arrested for child porn Venice man convicted of threats to Congress members Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Man arrested in Laurel Road fatal hit-and-run crash Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Local man arrested for child porn Venice man convicted of threats to Congress members
