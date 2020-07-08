ENGLEWOOD - The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced it exceeded a $150,000 matching challenge, raising $302,000.
"This spring fundraising initiative launched with a generous $100,000 pledge from the Manasota Key-based Cook family on April 7 to match every gift dollar-to-dollar through June 30," it said in a news release. "The original $100,000 challenge was met in just four weeks, and an additional group of Hermitage supporters contributed $50,000 to extend the match."
It surpassed its goal on June 30, it said.
“We cannot express our gratitude enough to everyone who helped us reach this milestone,” Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg said in the news release. “I must recognize that this campaign was supported generously by all members of our community: our Hermitage Fellows and artists, our audiences, our longtime supporters, our artistic colleagues, the community foundations, our board of trustees, our staff, our volunteers, and many new champions of the Hermitage.”
The funds enabled the Hermitage to have its first million-dollar fiscal year, the news release stated.
“The generosity of our artists, our donors, and our community has helped to ensure the future of this truly vital institution," Sandberg said. "Without this essential support for artists and the creative process, without this space and freedom to shape and develop great works of the future, we would be staring down empty stages and empty pages long past the ramifications of any virus. No doubt, there are still many question marks and challenges ahead, but together, we can continue to support bold, impactful, and diverse works of art, theater, music, literature, and more that feed our souls and shape our cultural landscape.”
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation gave $40,000 to expand the Hermitage’s programming, with an additional $45,000 from Flora Major and the Kutya Major Foundation.
"A number of celebrated Hermitage Fellows, including Pulitzer Prize winners and past winners of the prestigious Hermitage Greenfield Prize, have been speaking out about the importance and meaning of the Hermitage in this critical time, noting the transformative and inspirational nature of this unique program and environment," the news release said. "These alumni have shared statements and videos raising their voices in support of the organization. These can be viewed at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/Hermitage-Fellows-Responses."
To learn more, visit its website at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
