ENGLEWOOD — The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced the establishment of a new award for artists, The Hermitage Major Theater Award, at an event Monday evening.
An $800,000 gift from Flora Major and the Kutya Major Foundation made the award a reality.
“I hope this new initiative will inspire others who are passionate about the arts to recognize and support the important work that the Hermitage is doing,” Major stated in a news release.
The annual award will recognize a playwright or theater artist with a $35,000 prize and a residency at the Hermitage to develop an original piece of theater.
“Coming out of this period when the theater industry has been largely shut down, it is particularly exciting to be able to offer a gift and an opportunity like this to a theater artist,” Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage, stated in a news release. “Moreover, it is a gift to the theatrical canon when you consider that each year, a brand-new work will be created as a result of this award.”
The recipient will also have the opportunity of a reading or workshop in a leading arts and cultural center such as New York, London, Chicago or Los Angeles.
The award is not intended to celebrate an existing work but offer the recipient a commission and a space to retreat to serve as inspiration for new work.
Sandberg said the award is aimed at those who can take their work to the next level.
However, the Hermitage does not expect the recipient to complete an entire play during the residency.
Sandberg said finishing an entire play would be too much, so they hope for a full draft of a script.
“It is exciting to support an organization that is so deeply committed to supporting new and original work,” Major stated in a news release.
The winner will be nominated and then selected by a jury of nationally recognized arts leaders in theater.
The first jury and winner will be selected and announced in the coming months, with hopes that the first commission will be completed in 2022, stated a release.
At the announcement event, Sandberg said the second winner will be selected shortly after the first commission is finished to allow a longer time to complete a work.
Since the work will be created at the Hermitage’s historic campus in Sarasota County, the Hermitage hopes this award will connect the county to major art hubs around the world.
“This award will offer the Gulf Coast community the chance to birth and introduce this new work of theater to the world, making a lasting impact on the broader artistic landscape, increasing the visibility of the Hermitage’s impact in other cultural centers, and emphasizing the global perspective of the bold new works being created on Manasota Key,” Sandberg said in a news release.
