The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat a $50,000 Strategic Partnership Grant to support its nationally renowned artist residency program.
For the fifth consecutive season, the Foundation will also serve as Grand Sponsor of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner and Celebration, on April 10.
The Hermitage Greenfield Prize is a groundbreaking partnership between the Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Greenfield Foundation.
This prestigious national prize seeks to bring into the world works of art that will have a significant impact on the broad as well as the artistic landscape. 2022 will mark the 14th year of this annual jury-selected award.
The Hermitage Greenfield Prize includes a six-week Hermitage residency and a $30,000 commission to create an original work. The distinguished honor rotates annually among music, theater and visual art.
The 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize was awarded to playwright Aleshea Harris, with her commission set to premiere in 2023. The 2022 prize will be awarded to an artist in the discipline of music.
In addition, the Community Foundation’s sponsorship will help to support the Hermitage’s artist residency program. Each year, the Hermitage invites accomplished and diverse artists across multiple disciplines for residencies on its beachfront campus.
Hermitage Fellows include 14 Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur “Genius” and Guggenheim Fellows, poets laureate and dozens of Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winners and nominees.
Works created and developed at the Hermitage have been presented at renowned theaters, concert halls and galleries throughout the world.
Artists are nominated for residencies by the Hermitage’s National Curatorial Council, which comprises artistic leaders from some of the most highly regarded cultural institutions across the globe.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for their continued support and generosity,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “The Foundation’s continued partnership makes a tremendous difference as the Hermitage Greenfield Prize seeks to bring together Sarasota residents for a unique opportunity to see the creation of a visionary new work — born right here on Manasota Key — before it goes on to future life throughout the world.
“We are also honored that, with this grant, the Community Foundation continues to champion our core artist residency program, recognizing the Hermitage’s commitment to supporting artists in their creative process, and believing in the power of the arts to make a difference.”
