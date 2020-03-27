VENICE — The fears of area high school seniors were confirmed during spring break when districts announced school was delayed due to COVID-19.
Most high school seniors were born just prior to or in the shadows of Sept. 11, 2001.
Now their last year of high school is being overcast by another worldwide tragedy.
Instead of enjoying time off, seniors anticipate cancellation and postponing of what they had been looking forward to their entire high school career.
Extracurricular activities were postponed throughout the state as dealing with COVID-19 became the priority.
“I trained so hard knowing this could possibly be my last season playing lacrosse,” Venice High School senior Amanda Card said. “And we were finally able to go to district playoffs for the first time ever.
Card is a captain of the girl’s varsity lacrosse team. She is worried her season — and lacrosse years — are over.
“Now I may never play again; never have the opportunity to play in a home game in front of my family and friends for the last time; never have the experience of a senior night that I have been waiting for since sophomore year. And will never have the joy of playing with the team that has become my family ever again,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking, all the time and effort we all put it in as a team to accomplish extraordinary things this season, but now it could all be gone.”
Not only are the status of senior activities uncertain, but the standardized tests and dates as well.
Jack Kimball, a senior at Venice High, is involved in the international baccalaureate program, a rigorous preparation course to ready high school students for college.
Under normal conditions, IB students are required to pass a set of highly anticipated tests before they receive credit for their hard work.
Under a national pandemic, however, those tests have been postponed.
“I’ve been preparing for the IB tests for over a year and a half now,” he said. “The amount of time and effort I’ve put into my learning means a lot to me, and I want to prove it by performing at my highest level. The confusion around the testing and how or when they can happen is just adding more stress for us.”
With the mortality rate of the virus low, many students believe they do not face any personal danger.
“I did nothing to prepare since this began because I feel like I am at low risk,” said Brianna Henesy, a senior at Lemon Bay. “I think this is an important issue that needs to be taken seriously, but I believe it has definitely been taken out of proportion … I feel like I worked hard for 12 years for no recognition.”
Many teachers sympathize with the students, and agree that at the very least, graduation is a necessity.
“If we are not able to return to our classrooms in May, I honestly feel that we should have the opportunity to hold graduation via virtual methods,” Venice High teacher Sarah Gentry said.
“These kids deserve a proper send off and if we can’t be together in person, then we should figure a way to hold a ceremony in a virtual format … We should conclude the year with an idea of how the following year will begin … we should all feel that we are all working to our fullest potential and prepared for the upcoming year.”
