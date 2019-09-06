Expect to see more Sarasota County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles on Tamiami Trail between Center Road and Jacaranda Boulevard in upcoming months.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the agency received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement initiative for pedestrian and bicycle safety.
According to the department, Sarasota County ranks in the Top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
The HVE details take place from now through May 2020 with a focus on predetermined locations based on statistical crash data.
In addition to Tamiami Trail in Venice, deputies will focus on four other road segments in Sarasota County, including Bee Ridge Road from Honore Avenue to Swift Road, U.S. 301 from 47th Street to Myrtle Avenue, Bahia Vista Street from Cattlemen Road to Kaufman Avenue, and the intersection at Fruitville Road and Honore Avenue.
Funding for the HVE details is through a contract with the University of North Florida, Institute of Police Technology and Management in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.
"The goal of the enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists," Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. "Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists however, violations may result in warnings or citations."
The news release offered several tips, including:
• Drivers are encouraged to always obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.
• Bicyclists should obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.
• Pedestrians are asked to cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at night.
