VENICE — Officials with Venice Historical Resources are preparing for the reopening of some historic Venice sites in the next few weeks.
They made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the Venice Museum, inside Triangle Inn, along with the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, should reopen July 13.
Currently, the museum is open on a limited schedule — from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The archives and research facility be accessible by appointment, it said in a news release.
“Your experience visiting the museum may be a little different from before, but still engaging. We have taken many precautions to protect both your health and ours when you visit,” the news release stated.
Among them are:
• Museum staff will wear masks. Visitors are also asked to wear masks or cloth face coverings inside facilities.
• Hand sanitizer stations and disinfectant wipes will be placed throughout the facility.
• Visitors will need to be “safely social distance by one shuffleboard cue stick, a P-47 propeller blade, or a sandbar shark.”
• Purchases will only be available through credit and debit cards; no cash.
“The Archives & Research Center will also be taking precautions during this time. Staff there will also wear masks and procedures are in place for the safe transfer of materials from staff to researchers,” the news release stated.
Appointments can be requested by calling 941-716-7255 or emailing archives@venicegov.com.
