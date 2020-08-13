“Not all things are bad, just different,” writes Sue Chapman president of the Venice Historical Society in their latest newsletter.
The group recently awarded scholarships to graduating Venice High School students.
Christopher Miscannon will be attending Penn State University to study psych and kinesiology. He received the Dr. Wm Jervey Scholarship.
Jillian Alexander plans to study environmental policy and planning at Virginia Tech. She received the Dr. Wm Jervey Scholarship.
Allison Coppola received the Sue Chapman Scholarship. She will be studying at Florida State University and plans to major in history.
Sophie Shepherd received the Betty Intagliata scholarship. She is enrolled at Florida State and plans to be a college professor.
Still on track
Tim Wesgerhof, Mary Huba and George Miller are reviewing paper mock ups for the circus car as work continues on the interior. Tyler Wojcik, who is doing the renovating, admits the work is a learning process.
It was interesting to meet Tyler. He is of Polish descent and his family shortened their last name to Wojcik from Wojciechowski, this columnist’s maiden name. Where but in Venice this coincidence?
Lovely to look at
When Joan High learned that Alicia Bauer was downsizing her dresses, costumes and accessories she saw an opportunity for a fundraiser for the Venice Historical Society.
She had to put her ideas on hold until the new normal becomes a new cheery, happy normal with everyone celebrating being alive again in Venice.
These days Joan is housing all the beautiful things looking at them and occasionally modelling the hats and lace gloves and planning future fundraisers.
Visit the venicehistoricalsociety.org for membership and information about ongoing lectures and events.
Sue Chapman reminds everyone to: “Extend kindness.”
One of our best
The special person of this week is Alicia Bauer. When it comes to an elegant lady in Venice Alicia gets the distinction hands down.
Over the years Alicia and her husband Carl added charm to local events by appearing in vintage clothing. Alicia usually carried a lace umbrella except when she traveled on the Christmas in July trolley.
Alicia is an artist and a designer of elegant hats. She is a singer who still performs a Capella when asked. She is gentle and kind and has a charming way of making everyone she meets feel special.
Alicia Bauer is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
