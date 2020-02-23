Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice

VENICE — Amish and Mennonite local history, culture, practices and beliefs will be presented by J.B. Miller at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.

The cost is $10 and the public is invited.

Miller grew up in Pinecraft, the Amish snowbird community in Sarasota. His first language was Pennsylvania Dutch, a German dialect still spoken by Amish today.

He graduated from Eastern Mennonite University and received an MBA from Wake Forest University. His parents were raised in Old Order Amish families.

Miller will present from his extensive research on the early years of Mennonites and Amish in Sarasota and Pinecraft. A question and answer period will follow.

For more information contact Steve Leapley at 203-671-6631 or swleapley@yahoo.com

