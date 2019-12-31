As part of the inaugural Leadership Venice class this year, participants were immersed in what the community offers now and how it all began. Even those who were born and raised here – or have lived here for years – were shocked by how much they did not know.
While confronting their lack of knowledge about the community, they knew they needed to complete a project that would leave a legacy.
“We realized that if we put together something fun, like a scavenger hunt,” Kelly Oliver said, “it would be a fun and interesting way to learn more about our town, the history, the arts and culture.”
And give residents and tourists a chance to play.
The result of their efforts is a smartphone app called Venice Quest. It offers four scavenger hunt-style tours of the city and its environs.
The backbone of the app is software from Scavify. It works on both Apple and Android phones.
“We wanted to come up with something to enhance the lives of Venetians and what we do around here,” Oliver said.
Topics for the four Venice Quest hunts – which encourage users to explore, learn and play – are:
• A downtown and Venice Beach walking tour.
• History (a driving tour)
• Arts and culture (a driving tour)
• Young at Heart. This one is for people of all ages but it is designed primarily for children. It’s divided into three segments, for varying ages and attention spans.
You can spend any amount of time to complete a hunt, “from two hours to two weeks,” Oliver joked.
When folks finish a hunt they are directed to the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce for a prize. While there, they can learn even more about Venice.
Realtor Fraser Logan and his wife Pam have gone on two of the four quests (arts and culture and downtown/beach). He calls Venice Quest a fantastic way to take a tour of Venice.
"We've lived in Venice almost four years now and we saw things in Venice on the Quest that we hadn't found previously, so I think it's a great thing," said Logan, a Realtor with Keller Williams Classic in Sarasota. "It's fabulous for tourism."
Oliver hopes the app will catch on and dispel one perception of the city.
"So many people say Venice is a quiet town. There's nothing to do there,” she said. “(The app is) a fun and interesting way to enjoy your day and you learn a little something along the way.”
Oliver, owner of British Open Pub, was one of 27 members of the inaugural Leadership Venice class, which was coordinated by the Chamber. Born in Sarasota County, she graduated from Venice High School and has been a Venice resident for all but about nine years of her life. She came back home in 2002 because of family considerations.
Oliver called her Leadership Venice classmates “current and future leaders in Venice who are interested in learning more about our community. (It was) an absolutely incredible class.”
The class participated in discussions, workshops and outdoor activities. One of those activities, an old fashioned scavenger hunt (no technology), was one inspiration for the app. Another occurred when Oliver’s friend asked Venice history questions on trivia night.
“Everyone in the pub screamed at her because they didn't know the answers,” Oliver said. “She was shocked that nobody knew anything.”
Class members drew upon their sales and marketing skills to raise about $12,000 in sponsorships to cover expenses to operate the app for two years. Those funds paid for eight hunts, so four are available for future use.
They also received a donation for a statue of a shark tooth now positioned in front of the chamber. Chamber officials hope it will become a popular place for tourists and residents to shoot memorable photographs.
Chamber CEO Kathy Lehner said at first she was a little nervous about the scavenger hunt app as a class project because such projects typically are concluded when a Leadership class stops meeting. "But I couldn't deny the project because I knew this would be the perfect thing for the Chamber to carry on," Lehner said. "It has turned out amazing."
For more information about Leadership Venice or the Venice Quest app, go to VeniceChamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.