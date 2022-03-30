Some five-dozen people participated recently in a historic walking tour of Venice trails and parks.
These nature trails and secluded parks were included in urban planner John Nolen’s design for Venice and are reportedly the only parks of their kind in any city in Florida.
Sponsored by the Venice Area Historical Society, the tours were led by Dr. Bruce Stephenson, a professor of environmental studies at Rollins College and a noted authority on Nolen’s life and work.
These small parks have been called by many names over the years, names like “pocket parks” and “Nolen’s greens.” Stephenson said that Nolen never actually named the outparcels, but that urban planners today refer to such spaces as “internal reserves.”
With the help of Venice Area Beautification volunteers, the City of Venice maintains four of these designated parks and provides signage on nearby streets to help locate them.
Stephenson said urban planners have come from as far away as Australia to study Nolen’s design of Venice and to learn firsthand how to incorporate such spaces into their own designs.
Stephenson said he regularly brings his students to Venice to study Nolen’s city-garden design, to walk throughout the historic district, and to incorporate what they learn here into their own urban plans.
While it would no doubt be faster for Venice’s first residents in 1926 to walk to the beach on the city’s main streets, Nolen designed the trails as a means of communing with nature.
“Simple recreation in the open air, amid beautiful surroundings contributes to physical and moral health, to a saner and happier life,” he said.
Nolen was one of the first students enrolled in Harvard University’s graduate program in landscape design, under the direction of noted landscape architect Frederick Olmstead, Jr.
One of Nolen’s first courses, Stephenson said, was to study Renaissance art and how nature was incorporated into the paintings. He added that Nolen’s urban designs were patterned after city-gardens he observed during his visits to England and elsewhere.
Much of Nolen’s work was brushed aside post World War II. Many of his original principles, however, began to emerge in the New Urbanism movement that evolved in the 1980s.
As an example, Stephenson mentioned Seaside, a master-planned community in Florida’s Panhandle. The designers of Seaside used Venice and many of Nolen’s concepts in their planning.
In addition to the architecture and planning, such designs also stress indigenous landscapes that protect and sustain the environment.
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com.
