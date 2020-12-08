SOUTH VENICE - It doesn't take much for Jon Shrock to have the sound echoing inside his head again.
He had just moments to react as a white Honda Accord hit a curb along U.S. 41 and ended up in front of him. Shrock was northbound on his motorcycle after working in Fort Myers on Nov. 16.
The crash took place in Charlotte County near the Sarasota County line in front of the Fuccillo Kia of Port Charlotte car dealership.
"I remember doing a front flip over the car and then skidding - and I remember hearing my helmet dragging on the ground," Shrock said as he recovers at his South Venice home.
According to authorities, from the point of impact to where his body finally stopped, Shrock flew and slid 110 feet. The wreck broke his tibia and fibula in his left leg.
It could have easily been much worse.
He credits wearing proper gear - helmet, boots, long pants and a long sleeve shirt along with having a backpack that took the brunt of the damage - with saving his life "150 percent." He even called his road rash "minimal."
"The backpack really saved my rear, so to speak. It was kind of like having padding back there," he said.
Shrock, 33, said he's often noticed motorcyclists wearing flip-flops or shorts as they ride.
"I just cringe for them," he said. "Anyone out there not wearing a helmet - they're doing their family a disservice. I can still hear mine dragging and that could've been my head opening up."
HIT AND RUN
The driver of the white Honda Accord turned around for a moment. The car sustained damage to its front driver's side from the collision. And then the driver left the scene.
Authorities have been able to confirm the make and model of the car and believe the driver was a white man - with Shrock thinking he had a beard. But police have also been able to use surveillance video from the Kia dealership to determine the driver was looking down when the car hit the curb. Officials believe the vehicle had a Pennsylvania license plate.
While that driver fled, Fuccillo Kia workers sped to Shrock's assistance.
"We saw three on video just hauling," Belinda Waters said.
Waters works as a nanny for Shrock's two young sons. Shrock's wife was texting her after the crash. As they all watched the video, Waters was amazed by the response.
"One guy just cleared the shrubbery," she said.
Those employees were there within moments and Shrock credits them with their help. Shrock asked them about his injuries as he lied down, he said.
"My leg hurt bad enough that I couldn't tell if it was still there... I asked: 'Is my leg still there?' A man from the Kia dealership said: 'Yeah, buddy. But don't look at it. It's not facing the right way.'"
One of the workers has touched base with Shrock and he appreciates it.
"There was a bunch of guys just running - and for a total stranger, that says a lot about the quality of the people they hire - to me, anyway," Shrock said. "Top-notch people."
Shrock was rushed to Port Charlotte Bayfront Health in serious condition and was hospitalized from Monday through Saturday.
He uses a walker for now and has his next doctor's appointment on Jan. 7. There will be more determinations from it.
GO FUND ME
The small business he began in April 2019, Shrock Crane Service, is on the back burner and "hemorrhaging money" because of the situation, he said.
While he's out of work and needing assistance with finances, a family friend has set up a Go Fund Me website at www.gofundme.com/f/help-jon-shrock-and-family. As of Tuesday, it had raised $1,200 of a $5,000 goal.
"I'm still a long time before I can get back to work, unfortunately. I try to be a busy person in general, so just sitting at home is not very good," he said. "I tell you, I would not wish a broken leg on my worst nightmare."
Waters said the two children don't quite understand what's going on.
"The kids still have concerns. They are saying 'Daddy Bo-bo.' The 2-year-old sees Daddy can't play with him; lift him up ...I say 'Let Miss Lynn help you' and he says: 'No, Daddy-Daddy-Daddy,'" she explained. "It's been a struggle. They don't understand why he's here but can't do what they want him to do."
She said it's difficult for them.
"People don't understand the ripple effects of an accident like this," Waters said.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-617-2302 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
What happened?
More than anything, right now Shrock wants to know who was responsible and what caused the crash. He only had moments to see what was going on, saying the first thing he thought was how bad that Honda was going to be damaged as it hit the curb. And then it was in front of him.
He thinks the driver was a younger white man with some type of beard. But, he admits, it was just a momentarily glance before he was flying through the air. He doesn't think there was a passenger.
"I'd really like to know just what happened. Were you texting? Smoking a cigarette? I don't know."
Shrock said he understands accidents happen. But this went strangely.
"This guy turned around, stopped and looked at me - and then sped off," he said. "If it was the other way around, I would have stopped and called 911 and suffered any consequences. Maybe this guy didn't have insurance or drugs in the car, I really don't know. And just to think he sat there in Thanksgiving knowing this happened ... It still bothers me at night. I can't seem to get a good night's sleep."
He said he's noticed a lot of drivers with their "head's buried" in electronics at stop lights and while driving.
"Just put the phone down. Just put it down. It can wait," he said. "My boys could have not had a dad this Christmas ...You may be fine, but you could hurt someone, a loved one. It's maybe not intentional, but you could kill someone over a G-- d--- text message."
