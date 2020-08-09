SARASOTA — Kurt Hoffman says his wife is ready for him to retire after decades in local law enforcement, but he still has a few projects he wants to see through to completion.
To do that he needs the voters of the county to make him the next Sarasota County sheriff.
He and former Deputy Paul Fern, both Republicans, are vying to replace Tom Knight, who is retiring after 12 years. The winner of the Aug. 18 primary will take over.
Hoffman was born in Indiana but moved to the area in 1982, in time to attend Lemon Bay High School and afterward, Manatee Community College — now State College of Florida.
He became a patrol officer in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, then decided to attend law school after the victim of a DUI he investigated didn’t get the justice he thought she deserved, he said.
After graduating, he joined the State Attorney’s Office, then went back to the Sheriff’s Office, rising in the ranks to captain, then major and general counsel and finally, under Knight, his current position as colonel, chief deputy and general counsel.
Under Knight, crime is down 52%, he said. He credits the office’s Intelligence To Action policing policy as well as more than 50 programs have been added to offer alternatives to prosecution. They include programs for veterans, people with substance abuse problems and youthful offenders.
At one point the 10 people in the jail’s addiction “pod” accounted for a total of 190 arrests, he said. Only one had been arrested again 16 months later, he said.
In addition, he said, people sentenced to jail have a variety of programs available to help them get a GED, get a driver license or learn a skill that can translate to a job upon release.
The drop in the crime rate and the diversion of qualified offenders have reduced the stress on the county jail, which no longer needs to be replaced, Hoffman said.
In fact, he said he hopes that 10 years from now a new jail still hasn’t been built.
“If you build it, they will fill it,” he said.
Instead, a “community corrections facility” is being built that will have more of an educational environment for the office’s programs. After it’s available it will free up space for renovations to the existing jail, he said.
That facility is his top priority, Hoffman said. The next two relate to staffing: increasing diversity and retaining officers because “turnover contributes to culture problems,” he said.
He noted that the new approach to policing Knight implemented reduced citizen complaints by 61% in addition to reducing the crime rate.
He said he’s open to equipping deputies with body cameras but thinks there are better uses for the estimated $2 million cost since the office has only had two excessive force cases sustained under Knight.
Although a recent conviction of a man arrested for soliciting sex with a minor was overturned on an entrapment defense, Hoffman said such sting operations will continue and probably need to be expanded.
That’s likely the case with the office’s economic crimes unit, he said.
He wants to be the sheriff that makes all those things happen.
“I feel an obligation to finish what we started,” he said. “I can basically hit the ground running day one on the job.”
