VENICE — Kurt Hoffman was sworn in as Sarasota County's 11th sheriff Tuesday in a ceremony at the Venice Community Center.
Hoffman, 54, the Sheriff's Office's former chief deputy and general counsel, defeated former deputy Paul Fern 72.61% to 27.39% in the Aug. 18 primary to succeed Sheriff Tom Knight, who decided not to seek a fourth term.
There was no Democrat candidate for the office.
It wasn't his idea to make a big deal out of officially taking office, Hoffman said.
His plan was just to go to 12th Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Bonner's office with his wife, Teri, get sworn in and go back to work.
But Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez told the Lemon Bay High School graduate that he deserved to be celebrated by friends and family in the community in which he's lived most of his life.
"You can guess who won that argument," she said.
When it was his turn to speak, however, Hoffman turned the attention back on the people who had encouraged him on the journey to achieving his dream of being sheriff, including a friend in law enforcement he'd gone to high school with; his first sergeant after joining the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office; and his first supervisor when he became a prosecutor after graduating from law school.
The list continued through Knight, whom he had known as a state trooper before either of them worked in the Sheriff's Office, and elected officials with whom he has built relationships, to his family.
He talked about his father, a retired law enforcement officer who had driven down from Tallahassee with his dog to be present; his brother; his son, daughter-in-law and grandson; and his wife.
He thanked her for sticking by him "through thick and thin," reminiscing about when they bought their first home and then celebrated by going to Perkins for a cup of coffee because it was all the money they had left.
"I love you," he told her.
He called his dad "the ultimate role model," noting that he's "damn proud" to be like him, as his wife often observes.
A reference by Perez to his late mother, who knew he had won his election but passed away before he could take office, brought him to tears.
"I'm crying earlier than I thought in this ceremony," he said.
Speaking prior to being officially sworn in, he said he wasn't planning any major changes in the Sheriff's Office because "what we're doing is working."
The office's four-year strategic plan is up for renewal this month, he said, and as part of that he's doing a policy review. Retention of deputies will be a focus, he said, given the smaller size of law enforcement academy classes.
He also plans to meet with the county's police chiefs to talk about ways their agencies can share intelligence and work more closely together.
"Criminals shouldn't be able to escape because they cross some imaginary line on a map," he said.
He's already friends with all of the chiefs, he said, and they all "have me on speed dial."
Hoffman's term runs through 2024.
