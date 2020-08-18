WELLEN PARK — Kurt Hoffman worked 439 days in an effort to become the top cop in Sarasota County.
On Tuesday night, he secured the job and will take the reins from his friend and cohort, Sheriff Tom Knight, the first week of January.
“It’s been 439 days and I’ve worked every single day to earn people’s trust and to meet people so I’d like to say a lot of that is attributed to my hard work and my team’s hard work, for sure,” Hoffman said following his win over former deputy Paul Fern.
He received the top job after voters elected him by a wide margin, defeating Fern 67,377 to 25,316, a percentage win of 72.69% to 27.31%.
Fern said he congratulates Hoffman on the win Tuesday night.
“I’m proud of what we did,” Fern said. “We made it known that the agency needed some changes and hopefully Kurt is going to follow through on some of things he’s going to do — and they don’t need to keep doing the status quo.”
Fern took a job with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in 1995, then with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. After Sept. 11, became an air marshal, joining the Department of Homeland Security Federal Air Marshal Service. He returned in 2011 and rejoined the Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2018.
When Knight announced his retirement, Fern decided he wanted to attempt to serve the community as Sarasota County sheriff.
He said public speaking was “a big hurdle” and called the election effort “a learning experience.”
“It was definitely different. I’ll say that. But we stood up and said things that needed to be said,” he said. “I hope (Hoffman) does well.”
He said he always appreciated the respect Hoffman and Knight showed him throughout the campaign. For now, he’s going to go back to his businesses in Sarasota. He owns restaurants and trains dogs while his wife works with horses.
Hoffman has been in Sarasota County since 1982, graduating from Lemon Bay High School, attending Manatee Community College — now State College of Florida — and becoming a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer.
Hoffman graduated from law school at Hodges University in Naples and joined the State Attorney’s Office. He ran for sheriff in Charlotte County in 2004 and lost by a few points, then joined the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department in 2005 — rising to the ranks of chief deputy and general counsel to the department.
Hoffman, who decided to run for Knight’s job after the sheriff opted to retire, had been Knight’s second-in-command for years.
He has had oversight of the budget, Sarasota County Jail and legal issues running through the department.
Under Knight, crime is down 52%, he said.
Hoffman has said he plans to carry on much of the efforts of Knight, but will add his own implementations in the next four years.
As he soaked in the win while at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, he was thankful for everyone who played a part in the effort.
“The word that comes to mind is just humble,” he said. “When you think of all the people who went out and braved the hot sun and did so much for you, it’s humble. I’m really look forward to the challenge,”
He said “personnel priorities” would be on his to-do list once his job begins in January.
“But nothing drastic, we’ve been on a good course for 12 years and I don’t want to upset the apple cart too much — but there are few tweaks,” he said.
In speaking with the Gondolier earlier, he also said his priorities will be improvements to the jail and staffing needs — increasing diversity and retaining officers because “turnover contributes to culture problems,” he said earlier this month.
On Tuesday night, he called Fern “a good guy” but noted to be a sheriff in Sarasota County means working as the leader of a “bigger operation.”
“You have to have those connections and those relationships and I’ve been working on that for 15 years,” Hoffman said.
Knight, who has been the sheriff for 12 years, has been a friend of Hoffman for 20. Hoffman only had praise for his leadership through the years.
“I’ve just been privileged to work with him. The path he’s put us on has put us really in a good place. He’s been a friend. He’s been a boss. I’m just really thankful to have worked for him.”
And while he’ll have months to look at what changes he’ll make down the line, on Tuesday night, he was noting there are a lot of officers who are the strength of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m just extremely appreciative of the support but … more so, it’s for the support of the 1,000 men and women that go out and protect this community. I’m the face of it but they go out and are the front lines,” he said.
