VENICE — An election campaign for one candidate is now canceled.
Former three-time Venice Mayor John Holic withdrew his name from a Sarasota County Commission race, he announced Monday, after a judge let stand the County Commission's redistricting plan.
When Holic filed in July, he anticipated the seat held by Charles Hines - who will term limit out come November - would be vacant. But since then the county adopted a new redistricting plan, Holic found himself potentially in a race against incumbent and long-time politician Nancy Detert.
The redistricting plan was challenged in court, putting Holic's campaign on hold.
"I did not want to run against someone who is doing a good job," Holic said.
Even if he'd wanted to, the COVID-19 pandemic quashed efforts to get out and mingle with constituents.
"You couldn't go door to door or campaign in crowds. We (with wife Pam) decided to stay in the race until the judge ruled. The judge ruled Monday morning and let the redistricting plan stand, which means under the newly drawn district I would have to run against Nancy (Detert)."
Holic changed his party affiliation from No Party to Republican when he first decided to run for the county seat, but now says he may change it back to No Party affiliation.
He has no other plans at this time to run for another office, he said.
Holic, who term limited out as a three-time mayor in November 2019 intended to seek the District 5 seat currently held by Hines, who will term limit out after two terms in November 2020.
Under the redrawn district ultimately adopted by the Commission, Holic will reside in District 3, whose seat is currently held by Detert. It was the only alternative plan out of three that did so.
On occasion, Holic was critical of communications between municipalities and the County Commission.
He wanted to tackle is water quality issues, and renew discussions about establishing Community Redevelopment Agencies for specific renewal projects, like the Seaboard area in Venice.
The U.S. District judge who ruled Monday in favor of Sarasota County's redistricting battle said he found no racial motivation to move District 1 into District 2 affecting mostly African-Americans in Newtown. The plan made changes to all commission voting districts.
