VENICE — Venice MainStreet will be holding a Christmas Walk event in downtown Venice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

The event promotes shopping and dining downtown with extended shop hours and live music.

Participating shops in the Christmas Walk are located on the downtown avenues including West Venice, Miami, Nokomis and Tampa.

While strolling downtown, attendees can also see who won Venice MainStreet’s awards for the holiday decorated store front window displays.

Along with the other holiday festivities, there will be several Santa Claus appearances, including a special photo session at 7:30 p.m. at Bodrum on Miami Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments