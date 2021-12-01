topical Holiday festivities, shopping downtown on Thursday Venice MainStreet holds Christmas Walk event STAFF REPORT Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 There will be a Christmas Walk in downtown Venice on Thursday Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. PHOTO PROVIDED During Venice’s downtown Christmas Walk on Dec. 2, shops will have extended hours and there will be live music throughout the downtown area. PHOTOS PROVIDED Attendees of the Christmas Walk in downtown Venice on Dec. 2 can also see the holiday decorated storefront windows. PHOTO PROVIDED Several stores in downtown Venice decorated their windows for the holidays. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Venice MainStreet will be holding a Christmas Walk event in downtown Venice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday night.The event promotes shopping and dining downtown with extended shop hours and live music.Participating shops in the Christmas Walk are located on the downtown avenues including West Venice, Miami, Nokomis and Tampa.While strolling downtown, attendees can also see who won Venice MainStreet’s awards for the holiday decorated store front window displays.Along with the other holiday festivities, there will be several Santa Claus appearances, including a special photo session at 7:30 p.m. at Bodrum on Miami Avenue. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota Cops: Man arrested for child porn admits to battering two boys 25 years ago Most-read story was one we don't see often Key West getting 'abolished?' This story is #1 Venice to buy land for new public park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota Cops: Man arrested for child porn admits to battering two boys 25 years ago Most-read story was one we don't see often Key West getting 'abolished?' This story is #1 Venice to buy land for new public park
