FORT MYERS — To allow visitors more time to see the 44th Holiday Nights light show, Edison and Ford Winter Estates will continue with additional nights on Jan. 2 and 3.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 30 as scheduled, then open for daytime hours only (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The site will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 and 3, with Holiday Nights running from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Visitors will see more lights, new displays and decorations, and additional areas of the property which are illuminated.
This year’s theme is “River Reflection” and incorporates nautical elements.
Also new this year is the animated dancing light tree. The Mysore Fig is one of the largest historic trees on the property and is lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music.
Visitors can meander at their own pace with a self-guided tour, or take a guided Holiday Tradition Tour at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. each night.
Adults and children alike can enjoy the Children’s Tree Trail — a collection of more than 60 trees decorated with handmade ornaments from school children. The museum and botanic research laboratory are also open during Holiday Nights.
Visitors can shop in the Ford Cottage Shoppe, Museum Store and Garden Shoppe, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Holiday Nights tickets for adults are $20, teens (13-19) $10, children (6-12) are $2 and Edison Ford members get in free. Guided Holiday Tradition Tours are $30 for adults, teens are $25, children $18 and $10 for Edison Ford members.
To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at edisonford.org.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is the internationally known winter home site of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.
More than 250,000 visitors walk through the location each year from all around the globe.
The organization has received many awards, including the National Stewardship Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Garden Clubs’ Historic Preservation Award. The property is an official project of “Save America’s Treasures,” a Florida Historic Landmark and a National Register Historic Site.
The Edison Botanic Research Laboratory is a National Historic Chemical Landmark. The site is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. during the month of December for Holiday Nights.
