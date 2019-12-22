VENICE — To avoid any conflict between religion and state, Venice has traditionally placed lighted animal sculptures on the lawn of City Hall Park for the holidays.
But not this year.
Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson said some people have been asking about the lighted sculptures at City Hall Park.
Public Works Director James Clinch provided an answer.
“Unfortunately, the animal decorations had deteriorated to the point that they are no longer usable at City Hall,” Clinch said.
“These decorations were donated in used condition to the City well over 10 years ago and were made of chicken wire. Due to being outside each year, the chicken wire has just rusted away,” Clinch said.
Clinch said workers struggled to piece them together the last few years.
“So this year there were only a few usable animals left,” he said.
City workers met with Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers to see if they could salvage any of the lighted animals.
“These volunteers were able to repair a couple of the animals and get them in working condition,” he said. “We loaned these usable ones to VABI to use at the West Blalock Park Holiday Tree Lighting in the Arboretum, so some will still get used this year.”
People can view the lights nightly in Blalock Park through Dec. 31.
