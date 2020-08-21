VENICE - Another traditional aspect to any year is being canceled because of COVID-19.
Co-chairs Bob and Sue Hebert of the Venice Holiday Parade made the announcement official on Friday afternoon.
They cited a July 24 city news release that noted CDC guidelines on large gatherings would need to be followed.
"The 2020 Venice Holiday Parade is part of this decision and will therefore not occur this year," the wrote in an email. "We are hopeful the event will happen next year. We do thank you for your interest and participation in the past."
