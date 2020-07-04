VENICE — In the city of Venice, garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Saturday, July 4. City residents whose normal collection day is Saturday will have their items picked up on their next regular collection day — Wednesday — not the next day. Residents are reminded to have all materials to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies, such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
The public is reminded that the July 4th Venice Fireworks Celebration at the South Jetty is canceled this year.
For county residents, solid waste curbside collections will operate on a normal schedule. The Central County Landfill, the chemical collection centers and the Citizens Convenience Center will be closed, however.
SCAT bus, on-demand and SCAT Plus services will be suspended on Saturday, July 4.
The Siesta Breeze Trolly will operate a normal schedule Saturday, July 4.
Libraries will be closed Saturday, July 4, and will reopen Monday, July 6. Online services are available 24/7. Visit SCGov.net/library or download the library mobile app.
Knight Trail Park and Outdoor Shooting Complex will be open normal hours on Saturday, July 4.
As of now, Sarasota County-owned and city of Venice-owned beaches and parking lots will be open this weekend. Check their status at SCGov.net and VeniceGov.com.
The public is encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask throughout the holiday weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.