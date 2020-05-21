VENICE - Venice City Hall is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, although it is still staffed. On Monday, May 25, city staff will be off for the observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Staff will not be answering phones on Monday but will return messages and be available beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.
There will be no change in pickups for garbage, yard waste and recyclables for residents of Venice.
Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of a utilities service emergency, such as a water line break, call 941-486-2770. This line is for emergencies only.
