VENICE — The holidays can create a range of emotions, but for those suffering the loss of a loved one, it can be a particularly difficult time.
“It can be the most difficult time of the year for people because there is a lot of pressure during the holidays to have fun and be happy,” said Eleanor Montano, director of the GriefShare programs offered at Christ United Methodist Church. “The non-grieving person doesn’t understand what others are experiencing. It puts a lot of pressure on a grieving person who doesn’t feel like partying, dining out, or participating in all the festive activities.
The holiday season traditionally offers a time for families to gather and to share memories of past experiences, she said. For those who have lost a spouse, parent, sibling, child or someone close to them, the season can be depressing and difficult to navigate. “It can be a paradigm shift for them. Because their loved one is no longer present, they are forced to create new memories and traditions.”
GriefShare is a national, non-denominational organization that offers support through local churches (www.griefshare.org). CUMC is sponsoring a seminar entitled Surviving the Holidays on Nov. 7th for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the two-hour seminar will include a video prepared by experts in the field of grief relief, followed by small-group discussion. A $5 charge will cover the cost of a workbook and other resources. To register, contact the church office at: 941-493-7504.
“There is a tendency when we are experiencing grief to feel we are the only person going through this,” said Rob Montano, who facilitates small-group discussions. “We have found, particularly with the 13-week course we offer, that a group camaraderie forms among the participants and they develop empathy and mutual support for one another. It’s really a wonderful thing to observe.”
During the holidays, any number of things can trigger a person’s emotions, he added. “They even talk about certain aromas or singing Christmas carols and how they can be emotional triggers. Even answering the basic question of ‘how are you feeling?’ One response they suggest is to simply say: ‘I’m working through the process.’”
One of the biggest challenges in facing the holiday season is the dreaded anticipation of what is to come, Eleanor said. “It is each individual’s choice as to whether or not they stay active during the holidays. We recommend, however, that they not shut themselves off totally from others. The key is moderation, whatever they can tolerate. And they need to be honest when people invite them to various functions. They might respond ‘That is probably too much for me,’ or ‘I will come for a little while.’”
Rob said the program also warns participants about the dangers of overindulging in alcohol, food and other substances to counter what may be increased levels of depression.
Both Montanos agree on the fact that there is no time limit on working through the grieving process. “Everyone goes through it at a different pace,” Eleanor added. “But one of the things the program stresses is to not get stuck in the grieving process, but to continue moving through it. That can take different lengths of time for different people.”
CUMC will begin its 13-week course offering beginning on January 9th. Registration for that program can also be made by calling the church office. Eleanor said other churches in the area offer similar GriefShare programs at different times of the year. She added that individuals are welcome to take the course for up to three times if they wish. “We also refer them to support programs like the Stephen Ministry and Eagle’s Wings for continuing support if needed.”
The Surviving the Holidays seminar is designed to help those grieving get through the festive season as best they can, she said. “It provides a lot of helpful suggestions on how to do that. How to avoid becoming overwhelmed. It also gives them permission to grieve. People meet a lot of other people who are in the same spot they are in. It helps connect people who want to connect.”
