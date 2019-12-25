Marry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.
Both holidays happen to overlap today and, for most people, these holidays are a happy time... a time for gift giving and a time to enjoy special foods.
For those who celebrate Christmas, it is a time to “deck the halls with boughs of holly,” string white or colorful lights inside and outside one’s home, select a very special Christmas tree or reassemble the artificial one that may be new or possibly even well worn.
When I was younger and living in Shaker Heights, Ohio which happens to be Cleveland’s snowbelt, I could build a snow fort in the back yard, make snow angels, and — if it was really cold — go skating on one of the outdoor skating ponds located next to every elementary school.
The fire department would flood the rinks and top them off regularly. While the ice was not as smooth as at the few indoor rinks that existed back in those days, I loved skating outdoors at least once in a while.
I even skated on a lake out in the country. We looked down at snapping turtles that were frozen into the ice. We never swam in that lake because those turtles simply thawed out and populated the lake all summer.
My parents and I always went hunting for the biggest tree and if we could find one with long silky needles, my mother would be especially happy. Until I was old enough to really help hang ornaments, I was placed in my father’s chair to watch the transformation of the tree while my father set up “MY” electric train so that it could run around the base of the tree.
The year we got our first cat, I had an extra surprise. My father’s chair was very close to the corner where the tree was placed. Tommy, the cat, stayed with me for a while until I guess it could stand it no more. All of a sudden the mild-mannered house cat was climbing the tree...not an outside tree...the one in the house with all the fragile glass ornaments and twinkling lights.
In less than a minute, the cat’s antics set the tree in motion. It landed on top of me and my father’s chair.
It was amazing how few ornaments actually broke during that scenario. And since those long needle pines were soft, I too went unscathed. The memory has lasted all these years.
As I grew older, I not only got to help decorate the tree, but I could even design the tree. One year I wired ornaments together like clusters of grapes and placed those throughout the tree and then added a giant bow on top with ribbon tendrils cascading down to the floor.
I know. That sounds horrible for most people but my mother was a decorator and she encouraged such things.
I continued the custom when married with our own tree until I acquired a special friend who was Jewish. From then on, she and her family would come to our house and help decorate the tree and my husband and daughter and I would go to their house for potato latkes to celebrate Hanukkah. My husband liked them so much he became quite adept at making latkes. Hanukkah lasted a lot longer at our house. We probably had those potato pancakes and apple sauce at least once a month.
As the years went by, my friend contributed decorations to our tree — some dreidels (a Jewish top), a Star of David that she cross-stitched on linen and a beautiful Santa Claus in very fine needlepoint.
We shared the ownership of And Sew On, a needlework store on the east side of Cleveland. Because we had customers of a variety of religions and offered custom designs, we did needlepoint designs for a Lutheran hospital, the reconciliation room of a Catholic Church and for a Jewish synagogue — four Torah covers, front panels for the ark — the place where the Torahs are stored — and the 10 Commandments in Hebrew on the wall above the altar.
Those were special times. She and her family still live in the heights area of Cleveland, as does my daughter, Heidi.
Then, in 1998 my father died, followed the next fall by my husband and about six months later, my mother. The holidays were different but we were not alone. Everyone loses loved ones because of aging or health issues or even worse, accidents.
While it is never easy to lose someone you love, no matter what their age. If the loss follows a lengthy illness and the loss of quality of life, it is a bit more bearable than the loss of a youngster because of a car crash or other sudden and unexpected occurrence.
That is why Larry Humes’ article at the top of this page today, is really a holiday gift for a great many people for whom this time is not a time of joy but rather of loneliness or possibly, even anger.
My husband died 28 years ago and while I still miss him, I know that he is at peace and no longer has to deal with so many physical ailments. He used to say that he went through medical school the hard way — as the patient. My friend’s rabbi and my minister both were so helpful during that time.
A class such as the one Larry writes about could be just as good and quite possibly even better. None of us is ever alone, even if we might occasionally feel that way.
If you are feeling sad for any reason, consider such a class. You are bound to find someone in similar circumstance and that too can be a help.
The death of Chuck Barancik last Wednesday night and then of his wife Margery the next night, from a car crash, has left not only a grieving family but a grieving community because of all the good done by the Barancik Foundation, not to mention both Chuck and Margery as individuals.
In writing about them for the paper, I learned about even more that they did, over and above, all the donations from their foundation. They gave of their time as often as they gave from their foundation.
Few of us can match their gifts but anyone can match their thoughtfulness. Even $1 can help, especially when it is matched by other dollars from other individuals. It all adds up. It truly does take a village.
The total collected each year in The Salvation Army Christmas kettles is proof of that. People give dollars but also quarters and occasionally, even a gold ring. The kettle money stays right here in Venice to help this area in time of need. Other donations to The Salvation Army go wherever needed in the case of disaster or even an individual in need.
If you can help — great. If you need help, The Salvation Army is there for you.
So too are any number of wonderful organizations and people that make this area so incredibly special and welcoming to those of us who managed to find our way here as transplants.
Thank you one and all and may you be blessed not only during this season but all year, which will include an extra day in February once again.
