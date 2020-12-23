An area family has a new home for the holidays through a Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County project.
Dominick and Kaylene Beltran received the key to their residence recently.
The couple met at church in 2015 and reached out to Habitat for Humanity as they searched for a “secure, safe home” that was also affordable for their growing family.
“We prayerfully decided to enroll in Habitat at the end of 2018,” Kaylene Beltran said. “Our good friends had worked for and received a Habitat home years before we had married. As the topic of affordable living presented itself in our home, our friends encouraged us and so we decided to seek the Lord in this opportunity to build our home together and serve our community.”
Their home was sponsored through the House that Faith Build program at Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, according to a news release.
“In a Faith Build project, churches come together to build a home for a Habitat partner family,” it said. “They raise the money, provide the labor, and the prayer support, in partnership with a local family.”
For more information, visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org.
