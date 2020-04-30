VENICE — Having had open-heart surgery last year, Mike Levine is in the high-risk category for COVID-19. So his wife, Lisa, told him she wouldn’t let him go grocery shopping anymore.
Then she asked him what he does for his clients at Home Instead Senior Care who don’t belong in a store right now.
Shop for what they want, deliver it, sanitize everything, put it away, sanitize the area and take the grocery bags with them, he told her.
When she remarked it was too bad he couldn’t do that for more people, he decided to find a way he could.
It took a little creativity.
Levine’s elder care franchise is state regulated for the range of services it offers. The trick was to get the approval of Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration to use a simple contract to perform just one task — grocery shopping — without bringing in all the rules that would apply to a full-service agreement.
AHCA signed off on the idea, so Levine designated some of his team members to be shoppers. They shop in masks and gloves and follow all COVID-19 protocols when making their deliveries.
Purchases are paid for by Home Instead and the client is billed after delivery.
Levine is charging a flat $29 fee for the service, which he said doesn’t cover his cost for the process, which averages two hours. Still, that’s more than shopping services charge, he said, but they mark up the price of the groceries to make up for charging a lower fee.
Also, they take orders online, which isn’t user friendly for people who don’t have the technology or aren’t comfortable using it.
Because his shoppers are also trained caregivers, they’re in a position to assess how well the person they shopped for is doing, he said, and alert family members if there are potential issues to be addressed.
Grocery shopping has been one of the services existing clients have been offered but some of them have had to be persuaded to take advantage of it, Levine said.
Even those who are in good health are at higher risk because of their age, he said, but they’re an independent bunch, so he’s had to “explain why going to Publix right now is not a good idea.”
For people with underlying health problems it’s “playing with fire,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.