VENICE — Spirit Week wrapped up at Venice High School with the annual crowning of the 2020 Homecoming king and queen during a ceremony Friday night.
Weston Wolff and Madelyn Krause were named to the honors.
The event was different than most, with the standard wearing of masks and social distancing that is most certainly not a Homecoming tradition.
Also sidelined this year: the Homecoming dance.
The other members of the 2020 Homecoming Court included: Bailey Budde, Julia DeMasi, Maxine DeVries, Vivian Maudlin, Katie Nguyen, Zoe Ring, Lexi White, Jenna Williams and Emma Young along with Zackary Asbridge, Gianluca DeMasi, Connor Flynn, Jack Irvin, Luke Sleight, Alberto Teijelo, Traven Vogt, Luke Wheatley and Preston Yealy.
