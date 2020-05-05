NORTH PORT — A homicide suspect from North Port was arrested early Saturday after a five-hour standoff on Interstate 75 near Gainesville.
According to the North Port Police Department, Robert A. Parolisi, 48, is believed to have killed a woman in his Halblum Street home on Friday before traveling north on I-75 when he was pulled over for a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. Friday.
He refused to get out of the vehicle and waved a firearm, and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies believed he had more firearms in his possession. Both sides of the highway were closed for hours as a result.
Eventually he surrendered and no one was hurt during the standoff.
The victim was Amber Shildneck, 39, of North Port, her daughter Payten Boyce confirmed Saturday evening.
Shildneck was found dead with a gunshot wound in Parolisi’s residence in the 2300 block of Halblum Street, after 6 p.m. Friday, according to North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor.
The two had been in an on-and-off relationship for a decade, and at one point were engaged, before they called it off a few months ago, according to Shildneck’s friend, Ellaina Miller-Klinger.
When Shildneck moved out from the Halblum residence, Parolisi wouldn’t let her take her turtle and cat named Calls with her, according to Miller-Klinger.
“It was a toxic relationship for years,” Miller-Klinger told the Gondolier.
Shildneck was doing better in life, Miller-Klinger said.
“She was finally free and happy and she smiled real smiles lately,” she said.
Parolisi would contact Shildneck occasionally, at times being mean and hateful, and other times, threatening to kill himself if she didn’t talk to him, Miller-Klinger said.
On Friday, Parolisi called the victim asking her to come get the animals or he would get rid of them, according to Miller-Klinger.
“She wanted to be done and Calls was the last thing he had,” Miller-Klinger said.
No pets were harmed during this incident and the pets are now with the family, according to Taylor.
Parolisi was arrested for domestic battery in July 2014 by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. He was released on a bond of $5,000 later that same day. The name “Amber” was written in the report, matching Shildneck’s first name.
According to court records from that case, the two had a previous history of domestic violence that was undocumented. The case was later dropped in August 2014.
Shildneck was arrested in November 2018 with a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after having a disagreement and an altercation involving a firearm with a man whose name is redacted on the report. Shildneck claimed the man told her he was going to kill her, but she did not believe him nor feel threatened, according to court records. The judge withheld adjudication.
Shildneck was arrested in 2015 and was charged with domestic battery and domestic assault after throwing kitchen items and food at a man, according to court records. Both charges were later dropped.
Both incidents took place at the same Halblum home where Shildneck was found dead Friday.
Many neighbors described the area as nice and quiet, with everyone pretty much keeping to themselves.
Parolisi was being held in the Alachua County Jail with no bond. Taylor could not say when Parolisi would be transferred to Sarasota County Jail.
If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.