VENICE — Toscana Isles community honored the United States and first responders on Sept. 11 with their first flag-raising ceremony at their new flag pole.
The lighting for the flag was recently completed. The American Legion NoVel 159 Honor Guard was invited to perform the ceremony.
About 50 residents of Toscana Isles were on hand for the ceremony. Shelly Williams, Community Association manager of Toscana Isles, read a list of names of retired veterans and first responders living at Toscana Isles.
Among them is Patrick Nolan, who was a fireman in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
When asked by the developer of Tuscan Gardens what kind of community events they wanted, the residents voted for a flag pole with ceremonies on special days.
There is a volunteer flag committee that will be in charge of flag protocol.
The flag located on the pole at the entrance to Tuscan Isles is visible from Kings Highway. Several people walking by seeing the ceremony stopped to watch. They joined in the pledge to the flag.
A few cars stopped to join in the event. We love truckers who blew their horns in a salute as they drove by.
Watching the flag raising while citizens stood with hands over their hearts and veterans giving the hand salute made the heart sing with love for our country and gratitude for all who served. It makes one proud to be an American.
Online auction
The Twig that provides free clothing to children in Foster Care in having their online auction fundraiser live Sept. 24-27. Join them for a virtual viewing party on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Visit BiddingOwl.com/TheTwigCares.
One of our best
The special person of this week is American Legion NoVel Post 159 Honor Guard member Phil Groebe.
It is interesting to watch and listen to Phil give directions for the raising. He is an expert assigning each member of the Honor Guard a task with directions. He is a terrific teacher.
Phil deserves a special thank you from this community for his tending the flags at Patriot’s Park. He checks them regularly and replaces them regularly usually the flags last about six months. We know things don’t just magically happen. It is good to be able to give Phil a salute and a thank you.
Phil Groebe is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
