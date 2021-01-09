SARASOTA – Philip Pohlmeyer, chief financial officer of JFCS of the Suncoast, has announced his retirement after a 45-year career, including 18 years dedicated to serving nonprofit human services agencies.
While he stayed on in a full-time capacity through the end of the year, Pohlmeyer will continue to work at JFCS on a part-time basis to ensure a smooth transition to a new CFO. Pohlmeyer spent more than 20 years in a highly successful business career before rededicating his expertise to a life of nonprofit service.
“Phil’s financial guidance has been invaluable to JFCS,” said Arthur Lerman, JFCS interim president/CEO. “We have benefited significantly from his decision nearly 20 years ago to give up a very successful business career in order to devote himself to helping human service charities. Phil notified us of his decision to retire this past spring. While we are sad to see him go, we understand Phil’s decision and wish him the very best.”
Born in New Jersey, Pohlmeyer earned his MBA from the Rutgers University School of Professional Accounting and his CPA designation while working at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells in its NYC office. He spent more than two decades in the for-profit world of manufacturing and distribution, during which his duties took him to more than fifteen foreign countries.
In 2003, after his 14-year-old son was diagnosed with liver cancer, Pohlmeyer saw firsthand how children with cancer and their families dealt with the heartbreak and stress of life-threatening illness. Being exposed to such hardship motivated him to change careers. He left a high-level finance position to work as CFO for first one, then another human services agency in Massachusetts.
“Seeing families who were facing such tremendous challenges, and my own son’s illness, affected me profoundly,” Pohlmeyer said. “But changing my occupation to serve people in need has been an extremely rewarding decision.”
After relocating to Tampa in 2016 to care for family members experiencing health issues, Pohlmeyer resumed his nonprofit career as chief financial/chief administrative services officer for JFCS of the Suncoast. He leads a talented team, overseeing a budget of more than $10 million.
“JFCS has been fortunate to have someone of Phil’s caliber as CFO,” JFCS Board Chair Dean Miller said. “We will miss his expertise but wish him all the best in this next phase of his life.”
Pohlmeyer, who now resides in Venice, remains active in the lives of his three children and four grandchildren, and has a genuine weakness for his three border collies. His JFCS colleagues and its board and volunteers hope he enjoys a relaxing retirement.
JFCS of the Suncoast is conducting a national search for a new CFO.
