Leaders in green living, Peg and Rick McGee were in this paper 18 years ago as leading environmentalists for their “green” home and pool and landscaping on Gardenia Road in Venice.
They are back again with another award, a lifetime achievement award from Mote Marine.
They collected it Saturday for years of volunteering — so many years in fact that one might wonder if they are ever home to enjoy their green home and homescape.
Although to hear Rick, the award is mostly for Peg who has been a 17-year wildlife rescuer for the Wildlife Center of Venice — now called the The Paul A. Gross and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
“In my case, my only claim to Venice fame would be the fact that I wrote the city’s Sea Turtle Ordinance back in 2010 — it was later used as a model for the Town of Longboat Key’s Sea Turtle Ordinance,” he said.
The wildlife ordinance for Venice is more than a paragraph or two. Basic information on endangered creatures such as sea turtles is available from U.S. Fish and Wildlife and more localized information based on some 35 yeas of records, from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
Something like that does not write itself and also must consider related topics like lighting ordinances as Venice is a city with people inhabiting houses and condos along the shore and other people driving along the coast and/or parking in beachside parking ares where car light might shine on dark beaches and disorient any wildlife there, including nesting and/or hatching sea turtles.
Peg has spent 17 years as a Permitted Volunteer for Mote and Coastal Wildlife Club Turtle Patrols — about 2,200 hours at the Coastal Wildlife Club, 2,000 hours at Mote.
Mote volunteers cover from Longboat to just south of the Venice Fishing Pier. Coastal volunteers patrol the beach from that are to the Gasparilla Island area.
The typical volunteer will walk 2 to 3 miles minimum each day from one to seven days per week, hauling hardware cloth to protect nests, notebooks to record nesting, stakes to make nests and so on. Trained volunteers can be identified by their T-shirts. No one else should go near a nesting site or nesting turtle or hatchling later in the season.
People who live along the shore of a nesting beach must shield the lights in their homes during turtle season and keep their beach clear of obstacles from chairs to sand castles and more. Such regulations are part of what he had to include in the Venice regulations.
Peg saves more than sea turtles however. She also spent 17 years as a full-time volunteer rescuer for Pelican Man Bird Sanctuary — now Save Our Seabirds — along with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, for an approximate total of 15,000 hours.
The late Dale Shields was Pelican Man. His reserve was just across the parking lot from Mote’s City Island aquarium.
Before retiring in 2003 and moving to this area, she also volunteered to debrief 9/11 first responders at Ground Zero following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
After moving south, she served as a volunteer mental health therapist for two years and some 100 hours at the Englewood Clinic.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Charlie, she was a volunteer at food distribution centers. After Dorian, she volunteered with Agape flights.
Rick retired in 1994 and then served as vice chairman of the INTELSAT Staff Association and Pension Committees, respectively. Then he was a volunteer police officer in the Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department 40 hours per week from 1998 to 2003 for a total of about 10,000 hours.
He also was a 9/11 first responder, assisting with the aftermath of the 9/11 jetliner crash at the Pentagon.
While living in Fairfax County he also was a poll worker and then continued that duty when they moves to Sarasota County for a total of 26 years.
He too was a food distribution volunteer after Hurricane Charlie.
He has been a volunteer treasurer of two homeowner associations, 17 years with the Wharf Cluster Association, Reston, Virginia, and spent 10 years with the Golden Beach Association, Venice or an approximate total of 1,000 hours; and member of the city’s environmental (now the city of Venice Environmental Board) for two years; more than 4,500 hours as a volunteer guide at Mote Marine Laboratory, and team leader since April 2014.
As for their spare time — what spare time?
