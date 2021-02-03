Hope floats: Retiree's hobby reaches far beaches

She was on the North Padre Island sands, feeling a bit down.
“I was kind of zoned out and a little depressed,” said Paisley Lopez, a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. “While sitting there, I kind of started talking to God and my mom who passed a few years ago ... praying. And I decided I’d go for a walk, go explore. And three minutes later — bam — there it is.”
It was a bottle in the sand.
Having been raised on the beaches, finding one had been a lifelong dream, she said. Having her mother on her mind, she felt a connection to her as she pulled it from the sands.
“It made it more meaningful for me,” she said.
From The Jetty
Months earlier on July 19, Nokomis resident Russell May bottled up No. 288 and cast it to sea via the Venice South Jetty. He had waited for the right conditions. The tide must be going out and there can’t be any incoming winds.
“Something I do on my own,” he said.
May, 73, started with Bottle No. 1 in 2014 and, to date, has put about 375 into the Gulf of Mexico off the jetty — most from the south but a few from the north.
His first attempt in 2014 was not especially successful, he said.
“I threw it out from the North Jetty and then it reached the beach over there 23 minutes later. And I went over there and picked it up,” he said, recalling it with a laugh.
But of the roughly 375, he’s received word back from about 90 on their travels.
“If the current itself is strong, you can see it if it angles out to the right or to the left,” he said. “It’s interesting.”
Traveling
And while Corpus Christi at about 915 nautical miles is the farthest west, it’s not the farthest. At least two have been picked up in Europe: five years ago, one was reported in Portugal. On March 1, 2020, one was found in France.
He said he had read about bottles found in the 1950s that dated back to the 1890s. He was curious what would happen with the Gulf of Mexico and its currents. Many seem to get caught up in the Tampa Bay area and one was found on Sanibel Island. But some have been found on the Atlantic side of the Florida Keys and up the East Coast.
Once they get that far, there’s no telling where they might end up.
May adds a letter to the bottle denoting the project, and asking those who find it to email him the details of where it was discovered. He adds a “Where’s George?” dollar bill as part of the project and asks the finders to add a note if they’d like on where it was found — and then cast it back to sea.
Not always successfully. A man found one and decided to drop it into the Mississippi River from a bridge. It broke when it hit the water.
“Some might end up (undiscovered) on a beach, or break in the waves ... Or they’re still traveling,” he said.
He hadn’t anticipated they’d make it over to Texas, initially.
The Texas shore
Paisley Lopez described her parents as “hippies.”
“We lived on the beach,” she said.
A message in a bottle was something she’d longed to discover.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes. I’ve lived here my whole life.... It’s something I’ve always wanted,” she said.
Her boyfriend and her son were off a little ways fishing from the coast when she went for her walk.
“I was kind of in shock, honestly,” she said. “It definitely changed my whole mood and got my mind off things and I was so excited.”
She and her boyfriend opened it up and read the note, emailing May about where and when it was found. Then she decided to put it back into the Gulf of Mexico, adding her email address because she, too, wants to know where it might end up next.
Not too far.
“It came right back,” she said, with a laugh. “I took it as it was meant for me to keep.”
Currents and waves, her boyfriend told her, push a lot of objects onto the Texas coastal islands.
So while she won’t keep it, she had developed a new plan.
“What I’m going to do is duplicate the letter that he put in there and write my own little letter and have my boyfriend toss another one out when he goes offshore fishing,” Lopez said.
But even then, it could bob in the water for months or years before finding another beach or human contact.
Hundreds of miles from the land, several ongoing currents are circular while the “loop current” pushes north from between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula, ultimately going east before dipping south — then east again between Cuba and The Florida Keys.
“I just want to see what happens and I hope to hear back from someone,” she said. “There’s no telling where it could go. I hope that one day I hear from someone and make their day as much as he made mine.”
‘Moving all the time’
It’s not a constant hobby for May. He also likes to participate in “Where’s George?” which tracks dollar bills. He’s tracked the currency as it’s moved from America to United Kingdom to as far as the Persian Gulf states. He also spends some time with a metal detector on area beaches, but admitted mainly he finds “junk” — including beer cans in the sand.
“Some times people just bury their beer cans because they are too lazy,” he said.
He spent his career working first as a probation officer and then for Sarasota Memorial Hospital in one of its psychiatric facilities and then, after retiring, spent some time driving a charter bus for All Around Charters in Venice.
But he knows the bottles are out there and never plans on changing the email associated with them. There’s no telling where they might show up.
“Some have been there in water for a long time,” he said. “Water all over the world is moving all the time.”
And he knows he’s not the only one getting a kick out of his pastime.
“Most of the people I get a response from find it exciting, too,” he said. “It’s just interesting to see where they go and how long they take to get there. I’m retired so it gives me something to do.”
Lopez said she appreciates his hobby.
“I’m so glad he did it because he made a dream of mine come true,” she said.
